Report: Richard Sherman Expects to Return from Injury at 49ers Training Camp

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Richard Sherman is expected to be ready for the San Francisco 49ers by training camp this summer despite recovering from a torn Achilles, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The veteran cornerback reportedly signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Niners on Saturday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, after being released by the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.

Sherman, 29, ruptured his right Achilles in November, ending his season. He underwent a minor surgery in early March to repair his left Achilles as well.

"It's a bit of a setback for a couple weeks because he's in the boot on the other leg," his former head coach, Pete Carroll, said at the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1, according to Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "But he is not slowing down. He's working like crazy. He's having a fantastic offseason. His mentality is good. He's competing like crazy."

Now, however, he'll be competing for the team that was his rival during his time in Seattle.

Interestingly, Sherman represented himself in the negotiations that ultimately led to his signing with San Francisco:

"I'm so excited to be part of this historic organization!" Sherman wrote in a text to Albert Breer of The MMQB. "I look forward to helping them return to prominence."

Switching allegiances to a divisional rival means Sherman will face his old team at least twice per season, adding a bit more heat to those matchups, as Brady Henderson of ESPN.com noted:

Certainly, signing a veteran fresh off an Achilles injury represents a risk for the Niners. But Sherman offers both a strong locker room presence and consistency on the field, major pluses for a rebuilding team:

For many fans in both Seattle and San Francisco, seeing Sherman don the red and gold will be strange. But for Niners fans anxious to see their new corner in action, it doesn't sound as though they'll have to wait any longer than this year's training camp.