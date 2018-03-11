David Johnson Tweets to Kirk Cousins: 'Tell Them You're Coming to the Desert'

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson joined the recruiting effort for quarterback Kirk Cousins, tweeting him Friday:

He wasn't the only member of the team to pitch Cousins on the virtues of the Cardinals; wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald also got in on the act:

Following Carson Palmer's retirement this offseason, the Cardinals are in the hunt for a new QB, and Cousins is the top option on the free-agent market.

They aren't the only team likely to pursue Cousins, however, with the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings joining the Cardinals as the top candidates to sign him, per Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com.