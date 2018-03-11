David Johnson Tweets to Kirk Cousins: 'Tell Them You're Coming to the Desert'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, in East Rutherford, N.J. The NFL's offseason features plenty of intrigue beyond where Kirk Cousins and dozens of other quarterbacks will land. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson joined the recruiting effort for quarterback Kirk Cousins, tweeting him Friday:

He wasn't the only member of the team to pitch Cousins on the virtues of the Cardinals; wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald also got in on the act:

Following Carson Palmer's retirement this offseason, the Cardinals are in the hunt for a new QB, and Cousins is the top option on the free-agent market.

They aren't the only team likely to pursue Cousins, however, with the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings joining the Cardinals as the top candidates to sign him, per Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com.

Related

    Who Has the Most to Gain This Offseason?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Has the Most to Gain This Offseason?

    Zach Kruse
    via Bleacher Report

    Combine Flops with the Most to Prove at Pro Days

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Combine Flops with the Most to Prove at Pro Days

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    TO Undergoes Stem Cell Surgery

    NFL logo
    NFL

    TO Undergoes Stem Cell Surgery

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Arizona Needs to Go All-In for Cousins

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Arizona Needs to Go All-In for Cousins

    Dan Bickley
    via azcentral