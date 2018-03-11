WWE Fastlane 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

The Doctor Chris Mueller@@BR_DoctorFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2018

The Usos and The New Day will meet for another title match at Fastlane.
Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view is the final event before WrestleMania 34 on April 8. SmackDown Live's every championship will be defended, and there will be two non-title matches.

Let's take a look at what we know about Sunday's show.

                

Venue: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (main show), 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers.

              

Fastlane Card

As the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania, Fastlane needs to have a strong showing to build momentum heading into the biggest show of the year. Here is a look at Sunday's lineup, according to WWE.com:

  • Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Carmella and Natalya
  • Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev
  • Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton (U.S. Championship)
  • Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott (Women's Championship)
  • The Usos vs. The New Day (Tag Team Championships)
  • AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Championship)

            

PPV Live Stream

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Fastlane on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

  • Apple TV
  • Kindle Fire
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • PlayStation 3 and 4
  • Roku
  • Sony Internet TV
  • Xbox 360 and Xbox One
  • Android devices with the WWE app
  • iOS devices with the WWE app
  • WWE.com
  • Panasonic Smart TV
  • Samsung Smart TV
  • Sony Blu-ray devices
  • Windows 10 devices

                 

Kickoff Live Stream

Fastlane will have a standard one-hour Kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Below is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than WWE Network:

  • WWE.com
  • WWE app
  • YouTube
  • Pheed
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Pinterest

               

Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions

The WWE team here at Bleacher Report has been analyzing and offering predictions for Fastlane leading up to Sunday's show:

          

Other Fastlane Thoughts

Fastlane's card is relatively standard for a B-level PPV, but each title match could change how certain WrestleMania matches come together.

We already know Nakamura has a guaranteed title shot against the WWE champion at The Showcase of the Immortals, but we don't know which of the six competitors fighting over the title on Sunday will end up with the belt.

Orton has never won the United States Championship during his Hall of Fame-worthy career, but that could change when he faces Roode for the title Sunday.

This is an interesting opportunity for both men. A win over an established veteran like Orton would give Roode a lot of momentum heading into the final stretch before 'Mania, but having The Viper head into the biggest show of the year with a midcard title is also an interesting possibility.

The New Day and The Usos never disappoint with their energetic performances, but their year of dominance over the tag team division needs to come to an end so some other teams can have a run with the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships.

When it comes to the women's division, Carmella is always the person to keep an eye on. She is still carrying her Money in the Bank contract and could choose to cash it in at any time. Even if Charlotte Flair manages to retain over Ruby Riott, she still has to keep one eye out for The Princess of Staten Island.

Fastlane should be a fun show. Make sure to join Bleacher Report for written coverage of the pay-per-view and post-show analysis.

