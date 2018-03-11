Arsenal Transfer News: AC Milan Want Jack Wilshere in Latest Rumours

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly ready to offer Jack Wilshere the chance of a fresh start away from Arsenal at the end of the season.

According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, the Serie A side were impressed by the midfielder in the Gunners' 2-0 win at the San Siro on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League and are ready to capitalise on the contract impasse between the player and Arsenal.

Wilshere's current contract at Arsenal is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he is free to discuss terms with clubs outside of the Premier League with a view to a free transfer in the summer.

Fissler reported that Wilshere has been offered a salary of £90,000 a week as part of his new contract, a drop on the current £120,000 a week he earns. According to Fissler, the Milan giants are joined by Juventus and Sampdoria in holding an interest in the 26-year-old.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Few would have anticipated this scenario panning out; not only has Wilshere's career been besieged by injuries in recent years, he has always held a strong affinity with Arsenal, having come through the club's academy setup.

Wilshere has fought his way back into the side in recent months, though, and to his credit, he's been able to put together a consistent run of games. As noted by journalist Layth Yousif, the Italian press were impressed with the midfielder at the San Siro:

Although it's been a season to forget for Arsenal in many respects, the renaissance of Wilshere has been a major positive.

The playmaker offers the Gunners something totally different in the middle of the pitch, as he's able to break the game open with a surging run from deep or a piece of composure in the final third. There's also an edge to the England man that's in short supply throughout the rest of the Arsenal squad.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Having seen him perform so well and seemingly put the longstanding fitness issues behind him, it would be galling for all at Arsenal if their academy graduate did walk away for nothing at the end of the campaign.

However, Bleacher Report's Dean Jones believes Wilshere has every right to stand his ground in the contract negotiations:

When asked about the new deal recently, the Arsenal No. 10 said he was "no closer" to any agreement with the Gunners, per Ed Malyon of The Independent. And with some big names said to be sniffing around the player, there will be some nervousness at the Emirates Stadium about what's to come.

Milan would represent a tempting option, too, as Wilshere would be joining one of the most historically significant clubs in world football and a team intent on scaling the heights of the Italian game again. Being part of that challenge could be the chance for the midfielder to start an exciting new phase in his career.