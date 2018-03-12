Each MLB Team's Biggest Trade Chip Midway Through Spring Training

1 of 6

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Houston Astros: OF Kyle Tucker

Recently, we wrote about how the impending arrival of Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker could vault the defending champions' offense from filthy to flat-out unfair.

Tucker has 11 hits in 28 Grapefruit League at-bats, including a double, a triple and four home runs. He's the Astros' top prospect for a reason.

The 21-year-old has also yet to reach Triple-A and is blocked in the outfield by Marwin Gonzalez, George Springer and Josh Reddick from left to right. Tucker's name floated on the rumor winds this winter, including in a potential swap for Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, per Sirius XM's Craig Mish.

That deal wasn't consummated, but if Houston wants to pull off a headline-grabbing trade at any point this season and go all-in for a repeat, Tucker's stock is sky-high.

Los Angeles Angels: INF David Fletcher

The Los Angeles Angels are set in the middle infield with shortstop Andrelton Simmons and second baseman Ian Kinsler.

David Fletcher is making a case for a backup role with a superlative spring. The 23-year-old prospect has gone 11-for-29 with a pair of doubles, good for a .379 average and .903 OPS.

He's also raised his profile as a trade piece should the win-now Halos go searching for help in the bullpen or at the back of the rotation.

Oakland Athletics: 2B Jed Lowrie

Are the Oakland Athletics buyers or sellers? The answer, as always, is both.

The small-market A's aren't afraid to add veterans, as they proved by inking 31-year-old catcher Jonathan Lucroy on Saturday for one year and $6.5 million, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. They're also willing to offload established players to reload their farm system at any time.

We could highlight a rising young performer such as 22-year-old left-hander A.J. Puk (8 IP, 0 ER, 6 SO), but it's exceedingly unlikely the A's would consider trading him for anything less than Mike Trout and the moon.

Instead, Oakland would look to swap someone like veteran second baseman Jed Lowrie, who has picked it up a bit after a slow spring start and is entering a contract year.

Seattle Mariners: 1B Dan Vogelbach

With offseason acquisition Ryon Healy sidelined by hand surgery, the door is open for slugging Seattle Mariners prospect Dan Vogelbach.

After some past disappointments, Vogelbach is kicking the door down with 10 hits in 20 at-bats, including five doubles and a pair of homers.

Healy could be ready by Opening Day or soon after. Manager Scott Servais said Healy was "moving along very quickly" in his recovery, per Shannon Drayer of ESPN 710 Seattle.

Vogelbach remains in the running for a spot and could vault past Healy if he keeps raking. He could also be a piece that lands the M's some much-needed pitching depth as they try to bust their 16-year postseason drought.

Texas Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels

Cole Hamels isn't going anywhere this spring. The Texas Rangers are hoping to compete, and the veteran left-hander is the backbone of their rotation.

Speaking of the rotation, the Rangers are planning to make it six-deep. Hamels is not a fan of the idea.

"It's not part of baseball," Hamels said flatly, per MLB.com's Dave Sessions. "I know that's the new analytical side of trying to reinvent the wheel, but I was brought up in the minor leagues on the five-man, and that's what I'm designed and conditioned for."

If that discontent festers and the Rangers get off to a sluggish start, don't be surprised if the four-time All-Star is on the market.