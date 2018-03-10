Russell Westbrook Triple-Double Leads Thunder to 104-94 Win vs. Spurs

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder made a statement and handled the San Antonio Spurs, 104-94, at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Saturday night behind one of their most balanced performances in recent memory.

Though the Thunder (39-29) entered the critical Western Conference showdown ranked dead last in the NBA in bench scoring, their reserves came alive and provided a necessary spark alongside Russell Westbrook—who registered his league-leading 19th triple-double of the season with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo? Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan? 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do? Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004 Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds Right Arrow Icon

All told, the Thunder bench scored a season-high 50 points while the starters managed 54, with Carmelo Anthony (two points) and Paul George (11 points) both in relative funks.

Human pogo stick Jerami Grant chipped in 15 points to lead all bench scorers, Patrick Patterson added 10, and Alex Abrines poured in 11, nine of which came from beyond the arc.

The biggest surprise, though, was the play of Nick Collison.

The 14-year veteran had appeared in a grand total of 11 games this season entering Saturday night, but head coach Billy Donovan trusted him to pick up some key second-half minutes after center Steven Adams left the game with an ankle injury.

As it turns out, that was a savvy decision.

The 37-year-old took a dip in the fountain of youth, and he finished with a season-high seven points in six minutes.

"Really happy for Nick Collison just because he's a total pro," Donovan said, per the Norman Transcript's Fred Katz. "He comes ready everyday...He did a great job."

For the Spurs (37-29), it was the same old story as the offense continued to lack explosiveness without Kawhi Leonard (quad).

Plus, San Antonio's task was made exponentially harder because the Thunder crashed down and double-teamed power forward LaMarcus Aldridge to prevent him from finding a rhythm two days after he scorched the Golden State Warriors for 30 points.

As a result, Aldridge was limited to 11 points (5-of-16 shooting)—three off the team high set by Rudy Gay and Davis Bertans.

Now 14-21 on the road this season, the Spurs are guaranteed to finish below .500 away from home for the first time since the 1996-97 campaign.

The good news for San Antonio is that reinforcements may soon be on the way. According to ESPN's Lisa Salters and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs are targeting Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans for Leonard's return to the lineup.

Before that, San Antonio will have to deal with the Houston Rockets on Monday and Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

The Thunder will also be back in action Monday when the Sacramento Kings pay a visit to the Midwest.