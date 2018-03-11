NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding 2018 Free-Agent Market

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

When it comes to NFL free agency, all eyes are focused on the top players.

In 2018, this includes quarterback Kirk Cousins and cornerback Trumaine Johnson. However, other players like wide receiver Allen Robinson and running back Le'Veon Bell are also interesting in their unique ways because of, in the case of Bell, his dissatisfaction with the franchise tag and, for Robinson, the rumors he could be let go.

But there are other, lesser known players who could also help teams succeed in the upcoming season.

Maybe it's a nickel cornerback or a situational pass-rusher.

There are three guys on the market who are not as well known as the big names but could contribute to teams in 2018.

Let's catch up with them below.

Redskins Letting Breeland Walk?

There could well be another cornerback set to hit the market this offseason.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Washington Redskins are going to let Bashaud Breeland test the market.

This doesn't rule out a potential return, but it could be because of contract talks breaking down.

Breeland is a fairly average cornerback, but for a cornerback-needy team, he could come in handy.

Also, he would be a solid consolation prize for those who fail to acquire Johnson's services.

Mayowa Drawing Interest from Redskins

The Dallas Cowboys' 2016 sack leader could be on his way to their NFC East rival Redskins.

According to John Keim of ESPN, Benson Mayowa is set to meet with Washington.

Mayowa is nothing to necessarily get excited over, but going from a 4-3 defense in Dallas to the Redskins would likely demand a transition to outside linebacker—a position Washington could use some depth at.

If he could regain his 2016 form, he would also offer some pass-rushing upside for the Redskins.

Could DRC and the Giants Part Ways?

We see it consistently this time of year.

A team asks a player to take a pay cut, they refuse because they think they are worth the money and the team cuts them.

Well, we could have that situation unfolding within the New York Giants organization.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is due $6.5 million in 2018 and the team has asked him to take a pay cut.

DRC is said to have refused that.

Should Rodgers-Cromartie be released, he would generate some buzz on the open market. He's still a decent cornerback and would come fairly inexpensive.

If the Giants and DRC are unable to reach a resolution, he could join the line of free agents looking for new homes in 2018.