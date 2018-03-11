NFL Free Agents 2018: Examining Rumors Surrounding Top Players

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

A single day can alter the NFL landscape when it comes to free agency.

Heck, not even a day—perhaps just a few hours.

We get news regarding players all the time. From potential pay cuts to being cut, visits and actual deals, fans are inundated with enough information to make their heads spin.

However, what everyone wants to know and get are the scoops and rumors surrounding the top players who are on the open market.

Here we touch on two of them and where they stand.

Suh Done in Miami?

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Miami Dolphins are thinking about cutting defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

In 2018, Suh has a $26.1 million cap hit, according to Over the Cap, so that would be a reason why the Dolphins are considering this transaction.

However, the 31-year-old is still one of the premier defensive tackles in football, especially against the run.

Should the Dolphins let him go, any of the teams with money to burn should pounce on him.

Looking at teams with cap space that could compete next year, the Tennessee Titans—who have more than $60 million in cap space, per Over the Cap—would be a nice landing spot for Suh.

Suh's time in Miami appears to be running out.

Wilkerson Sets Up Visit with Redskins

Defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson has met with the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints and has a meeting set up with the Kansas City Chiefs.

But he's not done there.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, Wilkerson will meet with the Washington Redskins after visiting the Chiefs.

Either Wilkerson is getting a feel for all of his options or the teams he's met with and his perception of his value are way off.

All four teams could benefit from Wilkerson's services. If a team can get him going, he could return to being his dominant self.

Only time—and the team—will tell.