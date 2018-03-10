Report: Richard Sherman Agrees to Contract with 49ers

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman will reportedly join the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sherman has previously told Josina Anderson of ESPN that the two sides were discussing a deal.

The 29-year-old corner was released by the Hawks on Friday after seven years with the organization. He earned four Pro Bowl selections and three First Team All-Pro nods while establishing himself as one of the most valuable defensive players in the NFL.

His 2017 campaign came to a premature end after suffering a ruptured Achilles, though. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 33 CB in the league before the health setback.

Sherman told Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network what he was looking for as a free agent.

"Looking for a great fit," he said. "A team that has a great QB. Looking for somewhere I will be comfortable."

The Niners could fit the bill with Jimmy Garoppolo now in the mix at quarterback. San Francisco, which was 1-10 before he took over under center after coming over in a trade with the New England Patriots, won five consecutive games to close out the regular season.

Sherman's track record makes it an investment worth making for the Niners, who ranked 22nd in pass defense in 2017.