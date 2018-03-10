Indian Wells Tennis 2018: Saturday Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

The 2018 BNP Paribas Open rolled on Saturday with a jam-packed slate of second-round action on both sides of the draw at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.

The women's draw was highlighted by a handful of matches featuring notable Americans, including Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Madison Keys.

The men's side didn't feature the same kind of Red, White and Blue star power, but there were several big names in action with Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Kevin Anderson all looking to clinch spots in Round 3.

A recap of the day's action can be found below. As a reminder, updated schedules and draws can be viewed at BNPParibasOpen.com.

Men's Draw and Results

No. 1 Roger Federer vs. Federico Delbonis: TBD

Fernando Verdasco def. No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov: 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3



No. 5 Dominic Thiem def. Stefanos Tsitsipas: 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

No. 7 Kevin Anderson def. Evgeny Donskoy: 7-5, 6-4

No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Horacio Zeballos: 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3)

No. 12 Tomas Berdych def. Maximilian Marterer: 6-1, 6-4

No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut def. Jared Donaldson: 6-4, 6-2

Jeremy Chardy def. No. 16 Fabio Fognini: 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4

Daniil Medvedev def. No. 17 Matteo Berrettini: 6-7(8), 7-5, 6-4

Borna Coric def. No. 19 Albert Ramos-Vinolas: 6-0, 6-3

No. 20 Adrian Mannarino def. Peter Polansky: 6-1, 6-4

No. 23 Hyeon Chung vs. Dusan Lajovic: TBD

No. 25 Filip Krajinovic def. Mitchell Krueger: 6-2, 6-2

Nicolas Kicker def. No. 29 Damir Dzumhur: 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

No. 30 Pablo Cuevas def. Denis Shapovalov: 7-6(4), 6-3

Taylor Fritz def. No. 27 Andrey Rublev: 6-4, 7-6(4)

Dominic Thiem battled past Stefanos Tsitsipas in a back-and-forth affair to book his spot in the third round.

Thiem, who was well-rested coming off a first-round bye, opened the proceedings up with an easy 6-2 first-set win and appeared destined for a tidy victory.

However, Tsitsipas refused to back down and forced Thiem to work for every point as he ran away with the second set to push things to a third and final frame.

That seemed to wake Thiem up, and he responded with a 6-3 triumph in the third to set up a date with Pablo Cuevas.

According to ATPWorldTour.com, Thiem is 2-1 lifetime against Cuevas and has won the last two meetings—each of which came in 2017.

That said, Thiem has been vulnerable lately.

Since capturing the Argentina Open title in mid-February, the 24-year-old has failed to win more than two matches in a given tournament.

Women's Draw and Results

Serena Williams def. No. 29 Kiki Bertens: 7-6(5), 7-5

No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki def. Lara Arruabarrena-Vecino: 6-4, 6-1

No. 4 Elina Svitolina def. Mona Barthel: 6-4, 6-3

No. 7 Caroline Garcia def. Jennifer Brady: 6-4, 6-4

No. 8 Venus Williams def. Sorana Cirstea: 6-3, 6-4

No 10 Angelique Kerber vs. Ekaterina Makarova: TBD

No. 12 Julia Goerges def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva: 6-4, 6-1

No. 13 Sloane Stephens vs. Victoria Azarenka: TBD

Danielle Collins def. No. 15 Madison Keys: 6-3, 7-6(1)

Sofya Zhuk def. No. 18 Magdalena Rybarikova: 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

No. 20 Daria Kasatkina def. Katerina Siniakova: 6-2, 5-2 (retired)

No. 21 Anastasija Sevastova def. Monica Puig: 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

No. 24 Elena Vesnina def. Catherine Bellis: 2-6, 6-1, 6-1

No. 27 Carla Suarez Navarro def. Su-Wei Hsieh: 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. No. 28 Anett Kontaveit: 6-2, 6-4

Serena Williams was tested by Kiki Bertens, but the 23-time Grand Slam champion stood tall and won a first-set tiebreak that paved the way toward a 7-6(5), 7-5 straight-set victory.

And while Serena wasn't at her sharpest on serve, as ESPN The Magazine's Howard Bryant observed, she still found ways to keep Bertens off balance:

With two straight wins in hand, Serena is now slated for a third-round showdown with her sister, Venus—who dispatched Romanian Sorana Cirstea in straight sets earlier Saturday afternoon.

The Guardian's Bryan Armen Graham provided some perspective on the impending clash:

According to WTATennis.com, Serena owns a 17-11 edge in the lifetime series. She's also won the last three straight matches, including a meeting in the 2017 Australian Open final.

"She's playing really well and just honing her game," Venus said of her sister, per WTATennis.com. "When she's missing, it's not by much.

"Obviously I have to play better than her and see how the match goes. She looked like she never lost a step."

One American who won't get a taste of Round 3 is Madison Keys after she fell to compatriot Danielle Collins, 6-3, 7-6(1).

Keys has now bowed out in the second round of back-to-back tournaments after she lost to Catherine Bellis in three sets at February's WTA Qatar Total Open.

Speaking of Bellis, the 18-year-old American appeared headed for a berth in the third round when she took the first set from Elena Vesnina in rather expedient fashion.

However, things changed in a hurry as the defending Indian Wells champion hunkered down and throttled Bellis with identical 6-1 scores over the final two sets to complete her comeback and avoid an early exit.

Sunday's Schedule

Stadium 1

2 p.m. ET: No. 9 Petra Kvitova vs. Amanda Anisimova

Followed by: No. 10 Novak Djokovic vs. Taro Daniel

No. 1 Simona Halep vs. Caroline Dolehide

No. 8 Jack Sock vs. Thomas Fabbiano

Not Before 10 p.m. ET: No. 6 Juan Martin del Potro vs. Alex de Minaur

Not before 11:30 p.m. ET: Sachia Vickery vs. Naomi Osaka

Stadium 2

2 p.m. ET: No. 15 John Isner vs. Gael Monfils

Followed by: No. 5 Karolina Pliskova vs. No. 32 Shuai Zhang

No. 2 Marin Cilic vs. Marton Fucsovics

No. 17 CoCo Vandeweghe vs. Maria Sakkari

Not Before 9 p.m. ET: No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Joao Sousa

Stadium 3

2 p.m. ET: Marketa Vondrousova vs. Aryna Sabalenka

Followed by: No. 29 David Ferrer vs. Tennys Sandgren

No. 22 Kei Nishikori vs. Leonardo Mayer

No. 18 Sam Querrey vs. Mischa Zverev

No. 32 Milos Raonic vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Stadium 4

2 p.m. ET: No. 21 Kyle Edmund vs. Dudi Sela

Followed by: No. 6 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Petra Martic

No. 14 Kristina Mladenovic vs. Qiang Wang

No. 14 Diego Schwartzman vs. Marcos Baghdatis

Stadium 5

2 p.m. ET: No. 31 Philipp Kohlschreiber vs. Tim Smyczek

Followed by: No. 9 Lucas Pouille vs. Yuki Bhambri

Stadium 6

Ernesto Escobedo vs. No. 28 Feliciano Lopez



Stadium 7

No. 24 Gilles Muller vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert