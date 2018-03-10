Barcelona Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann 'Searches for Properties' amid Rumours

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Speculation linking Antoine Griezmann with Barcelona continues to mount, and Catalan outlets have reported his wife is already looking at real estate in and around the city.

According to Catalunya Radio (via Marca's Chris Winterburn), Erika Choperena―Griezmann's wife―was spotted entering a real estate agency in Catalonia. She visited several locations, including Castelldefels, where the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez also live.

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

The Spanish press has reported heavily on a possible transfer for the Atletico Madrid man of late, with Marca's Luis F. Rojo stating the capture of the France international is a "major goal" for the Blaugrana.

The match between the two clubs earlier in March was treated by many as something of an audition for the 26-year-old:

Griezmann has been in remarkable form of late, although he failed to continue his hot streak against the Blaugrana. He had scored an absurd seven goals in his two previous fixtures but couldn't find the net at the Camp Nou.

His fine form―as well as improved displays from the Atletico back line―have led to a surge up the standings, and the Rojiblancos were regarded as possible title rivals for Barcelona until the loss. With one match in hand, they now trail the Catalans by 11 points.

Atletico sit four points ahead of main rivals Real Madrid in the standings, and that likely wouldn't be the case without their star forward, per OptaJose:

Griezmann's fit with the Catalans remains something of a question mark, as Barcelona's attack seems more than set at this time. Messi and Suarez make up a fantastic one-two punch in attack, and the club has spent lavishly on Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele in the last year.

The former Real Sociedad man has proved ineffective as a winger during his time with the national team, so manager Ernesto Valverde would have to shuffle his squad around quite a bit to accommodate him.

Griezmann is talented enough to warrant the potential headaches that could come with such tactical changes, however. On top of that, Rojo pointed out his buyout clause will be just €100 million this summer, which is tremendous value for such a star player.