Derrick Rose Responds to Critics: 'I Don't Need Your F--king Validation'

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 08: Derrick Rose #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during warmups before the game against the Boston Celtics on March 8, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Derrick Rose had some stern words for his critics Saturday, telling reporters he doesn't need their "f--king validation" as he starts a new chapter with the Minnesota Timberwolves

"This is how I feel about it, the whole perspective on it: You could have your perspective on me, as far as I'm a bum, I can't play, I can't shoot, this and that, all right, cool," he said, according to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell. "I have no hard feelings with that. I'm cool with that. [If] that's how you feel, that's how you feel, but at the same time, I don't need your f--king validation. I know who I am, I know what type of player I am. So you respect that and I respect that [point of view] and we should be good. That's how I feel about it."  

The Timberwolves signed Rose for the remainder of the season on Thursday in a move that will reunite the 2010-11 NBA MVP with former Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau and former Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson. 

"I've been knowing them and been in battle with them for years, so it's comfortable," Rose said Thursday, per the Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda. "I'm very comfortable. Usually when I'm comfortable, I play well."

Rose spent the first half of the season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he appeared in just 16 games for the defending Eastern Conference champions because of an ankle injury. 

During that brief stretch with the Wine and Gold, Rose averaged 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 turnovers and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. The Cavaliers were outscored by 5.3 points per 100 possessions whenever he was on the floor, according to NBA.com

Despite those underwhelming figures, Rose has remained steadfast in his belief that he can still help the Timberwolves as they pursue their first postseason appearance since 2004. 

"I'm wholeheartedly invested, even though I just got here," he said, per Zgoda. "I just want to play and have the opportunity to show that I can still play."

Rose, who did not play against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, will have his first shot at hitting the hardwood in a Timberwolves jersey Sunday when Minnesota hosts the Golden State Warriors at Target Center. 

Related

    Report: Brandon Jennings Signs 10-Day Contract with Bucks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Brandon Jennings Signs 10-Day Contract with Bucks

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Brown (Concussion) Out at Least a Week

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Brown (Concussion) Out at Least a Week

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Draymond: Blazers Are a Threat in West

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Draymond: Blazers Are a Threat in West

    Chris Biderman
    via Warriors Wire

    LeBron: DeAndre 'Would've Gave' Cavs Boost

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron: DeAndre 'Would've Gave' Cavs Boost

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report