Derrick Rose Responds to Critics: 'I Don't Need Your F--king Validation'

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Derrick Rose had some stern words for his critics Saturday, telling reporters he doesn't need their "f--king validation" as he starts a new chapter with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"This is how I feel about it, the whole perspective on it: You could have your perspective on me, as far as I'm a bum, I can't play, I can't shoot, this and that, all right, cool," he said, according to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell. "I have no hard feelings with that. I'm cool with that. [If] that's how you feel, that's how you feel, but at the same time, I don't need your f--king validation. I know who I am, I know what type of player I am. So you respect that and I respect that [point of view] and we should be good. That's how I feel about it."

The Timberwolves signed Rose for the remainder of the season on Thursday in a move that will reunite the 2010-11 NBA MVP with former Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau and former Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson.

"I've been knowing them and been in battle with them for years, so it's comfortable," Rose said Thursday, per the Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda. "I'm very comfortable. Usually when I'm comfortable, I play well."

Rose spent the first half of the season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he appeared in just 16 games for the defending Eastern Conference champions because of an ankle injury.

During that brief stretch with the Wine and Gold, Rose averaged 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 turnovers and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. The Cavaliers were outscored by 5.3 points per 100 possessions whenever he was on the floor, according to NBA.com.

Despite those underwhelming figures, Rose has remained steadfast in his belief that he can still help the Timberwolves as they pursue their first postseason appearance since 2004.

"I'm wholeheartedly invested, even though I just got here," he said, per Zgoda. "I just want to play and have the opportunity to show that I can still play."

Rose, who did not play against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, will have his first shot at hitting the hardwood in a Timberwolves jersey Sunday when Minnesota hosts the Golden State Warriors at Target Center.