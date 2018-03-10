Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Reportedly Asked by Giants to Take Pay Cut

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Giants would like to keep Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie in the fold, but only if he's willing to play on a reduced salary.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Giants asked Cromartie to take a "significant pay cut" with the 31-year-old currently scheduled to earn a $6.5 million base salary in 2018.

Garafolo added that while "no final decisions [have been] made," the two sides are "far apart at this point."

If Rodgers-Cromartie and the Giants can't find common ground, Big Blue will be able to cut him and save $6.5 million since he's in the final year of his deal. That move would also be accompanied by a $2 million dead cap charge.

A 10-year veteran, Rodgers-Cromartie has spent the last four seasons with the Giants playing cornerback.

In 2017, DRC finished with 48 total tackles, one pass breakup and no interceptions while playing 55 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

And while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week that the Giants planned to move Rodgers-Cromartie to safety, the New York Post's Paul Schwartz refuted that notion on Thursday.

According to Schwartz, "that decision has not been made by the Giants and certainly not been mentioned to Rodgers-Cromartie."