NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships 2018 Results and Twitter Reaction

April L. Brown/Associated Press

The SEC completed a sweep of the team titles at the 2018 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

Florida captured a national title on the men's side, while Georgia throttled the field on the women's side at Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium in College Station, Texas.

The Gators (40) finished three points clear of USC for the fourth national championship and first since 2012.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, nabbed the school's first national title on the indoor circuit and came out on top a year after logging a second-place finish behind Oregon.

Below, you'll find a rundown of every event winner as well as a recap of notable performances from both the men's and women's sides of the competition.

Men's Winners

Weight: David Lucas (Penn State) - 24.02 meters

High Jump: Randall Cunningham (USC) - 2.29 meters

Triple Jump: O'Brien Wasome (Texas) - 16.82 meters

1 Mile: Josh Kerr (New Mexico) - 3:57.02

60 Meters: Elijah Hall (Houston) - 6.52 seconds

400 Meters: Michael Norman (USC) - 44.52 seconds

60-Meter Hurdles: Grant Holloway (Florida) - 7.47 seconds

800 Meters: Michael Saruni (UTEP) - 1:45.15

200 Meters: Elijah Hall (Houston) - 20.02 seconds

3,000 Meters: Andy Trouard (Northern Arizona) - 8:04.94

4x400-Meter Relay: USC - 3:00.77

5,000 Meters: Justyn Knight (Syracuse) - 14:14.47

Distance Medley Relay: Virginia Tech - 9:30.76

Long Jump: Will Williams (Texas A&M) - 8.19 meters

Pole Vault: Hussain Al Hizam (Kansas) - 5.70 meters

Shot Put: Mostafa Hassan (Colorado State) - 20.86 meters

Heptathlon: Tim Duckworth (Kentucky) - 6,188 points

Kentucky's Tim Duckworth put on a stellar show in the men's heptathlon and took home a national title for the Wildcats as he finished 98 points clear of Wichita State's Hunter Veith in a dominant showing.

A senior, Duckworth was able to post such a big margin of victory thanks to first-place efforts in several disciplines on his way to a championship. Duckworth finished with the top time in the 60 meters (6.84 seconds), long jump (7.74 meters) and pole vault (5.16 meters) while clocking in second in the high jump (2.17 meters).

Duckworth's lowest single-event finish came in the 1,000 meters, as he logged a final time of 2:56.23.

According to Kentucky's official Twitter account, Duckworth's overall score was among the best in NCAA history:

Elsewhere on the men's side, USC's Michael Norman etched his name into the record books by running a world-record 44.52-second 400 meters that had the stadium buzzing:

NCAA Track & Field relayed video of the sophomore's stunning finish:

USC capped off a banner day by winning the 4x400-meter relay with a new collegiate record of 3:00.77. The Trojans' win vaulted them up to No. 2 in the men's team standings ahead of Georgia, while Florida finished in third.

Women's Winners

Triple Jump: Keturah Orji (Georgia) - 14.27 meters

Pole Vault: Alexis Jacobus (Arkansas) - 4.66 meters

Weight: Kaitlyn Long (Minnesota) - 23.30 meters

1 Mile: Elinor Purrier (New Hampshire) - 4:31.76

60 Meters: Aleia Hobbs (LSU) - 7.07 seconds

400 Meters: Kendall Ellis (USC) - 50.34 seconds

60-Meter Hurdles: Payton Chadwick (Arkansas) - 7.93 seconds

800 Meters: Sabrina Southerland (Oregon) - 2:01.55

200 Meters: Gabrielle Thomas (Harvard) - 22.38 seconds

3,000 Meters: Karissa Schweizer (Missouri) - 8:53.36

4x400-Meter Relay: USC - 3:27.45

5,000 Meters: Karissa Schweizer (Missouri) - 15:43.23

Distance Medley Relay: Oregon - 10:51.99

Shot Put: Maggie Ewen (Arizona State) - 18.49 meters

High Jump: Nicole Greene (North Carolina) - 1.87 meters

Long Jump: Kate Hall (Georgia) - 6.73 meters

Pentathlon: Taliyah Brooks (Arkansas) - 4,572 points

The LSU Tigers may not have been able to keep pace with Georgia for the team title, but they had plenty of standout performers to be proud of.

Chief among them was Aleia Hobbs, who tied Hannah Cunliffe's collegiate record with a 7.07-second run in the 60 meters.

LSU also took second in the 60 meters, as Mikiah Brisco finished right behind Hobbs in 7.11 seconds.

NCAA Track & Field provided video of Hobbs' historic effort:

As was the case on the men's side, a USC sprinter turned heads in the 400 meters.

Moments after Norman secured his indoor world record, Kendall Ellis blitzed the competition and ran a 50.34-second 400 meters to set a new collegiate record. The old mark belongs to Oregon's Phyllis Francis at 50.46 seconds.

Finally, Missouri's Karissa Schweizer proved to be the biggest individual winner of the weekend.

According to the program's official Twitter account, Schweizer became the fifth female competitor in NCAA history to take home national titles in both the 3,000 meters and 5,000 meters.

The only other women to achieve that feat are Providence's Kim Smith (2004), Texas Tech's Sally Kipyego (2007), Dartmouth's Abbey D'Agostino (2013, 2014) and Notre Dame's Molly Seidel (2016).