Richard Sherman Rumors: Free-Agent CB Reportedly Will Visit Lions After 49ers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 10, 2018

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: Cornerback Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks walks on the field during a break from the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on November 9, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Seahawks defeated the Cardinals 22-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Richard Sherman's free-agent tour will take him to Detroit for a visit with the Lions

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Sherman will meet with the Lions at some point next week. 

Pelissero noted Saturday afternoon Sherman had been meeting with the San Francisco 49ers since Friday night. 

Sherman noted no date has been set for a meeting with the Lions, per ESPN's Josina Anderson

The Seattle Seahawks released Sherman on Friday after seven seasons. He is coming off a ruptured Achilles suffered in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. 

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that Sherman had "minor surgery" to clean up his left Achilles. 

Per Anderson, Sherman said he will start running on a treadmill next week.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2011, Sherman has been one of the NFL's best cornerbacks since his debut. The three-time All-Pro has recorded 32 interceptions and 99 passes defensed in 105 career games. 

The Lions finished last season with the sixth-most passing yards allowed in the NFL, and opposing quarterbacks had an 84.1 rating against their defense. 

