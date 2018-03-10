Carlos Correa: 'MVP Is Something I Don't Want to Retire Without Winning One'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

For Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, the next logical step in his development is adding an MVP trophy to his well-stocked mantle.

Per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, Correa doesn't want to end his career without winning at least one MVP award:

"MVP is something I don't want to retire without winning one. It would be like a dream come true. I already have an Rookie of the Year. I have All-Star. I've got a World Series championship. That's amazing. I don't know if it's this year, but at some point, I'd like to win that, and I'll just try to improve my game every single day to try to accomplish that."

Correa was on his way to being in the American League MVP conversation last season before suffering a July thumb injury that caused him to miss 43 games.

The 23-year-old Correa was hitting .320 with 20 homers, 67 RBI and ranked third in MLB with 4.8 wins above replacement at the time of the injury.

Despite playing in only 109 games last season, Correa put up 5.2 FanGraphs WAR, good for seventh-best in the American League. His 24 home runs were the third-most among AL shortstops and his 84 RBI were the fourth-most at the position.

Correa rapidly developed into a superstar after the Astros called him up in 2015. He was named AL Rookie of the Year with 22 homers and 14 stolen bases in just 99 games.

As long as injuries don't become a problem for Correa, one MVP award might be low given his immense talents.