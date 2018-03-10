Jaylen Brown Expected to Miss at Least 1 Week with Concussion, Brad Stevens Says

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 08: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics walks off the court after a hard fall during the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 8, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens announced shooting guard Jaylen Brown will miss Saturday's home game against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden because of a concussion.

Jay King of MassLive.com noted Stevens said Brown suffered no further injury after a scary fall during the team's victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, but he's expected to miss at least a week.

Brown slipped off the rim and fell hard on the Target Center floor in the area of his head and neck. He stayed down for a while before eventually walking off the court.

"I probably had one of the better looks [at the fall]," Celtics center Al Horford told reporters. "I was right there. It was just tough to see. I was just happy that he was able to get up and walk on his own power. That's probably one of the worst falls I've seen."

The 21-year-old Georgia native is enjoying a breakout campaign for the Celtics. He's averaged 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 61 appearances during his second NBA season.

Marcus Smart figures to enter the starting lineup, and Terry Rozier and Abdel Nader should also get extra playing time until Brown clears the concussion protocol.

