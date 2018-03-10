PSG Transfer News: AC Milan Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Reportedly Targeted

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is expected to depart the San Siro in the summer.

AC Milan have offered Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina a three-year deal, which could see Donnarumma head to Paris, according to the Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia).

The Rossoneri's sporting director, Massimiliano Mirabelli, has already confirmed the club's interest in Reina and has said they have asked for permission to speak to his agent, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t ESPN FC's Ben Gladwell).

Donnarumma only signed a new AC Milan deal in summer 2017, but his future has remained the subject of much speculation. In December 2017, he denied that he had asked the club to rip up his contract after being targeted by supporters, per Gladwell.

The teenager is considered to be one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe and has been an ever present for AC Milan this season. Football on BT Sport showed why he is so highly rated:

The 19-year-old's departure would undoubtedly be a blow for Milan, and Reina is clearly not a long-term option, as he will turn 36 in August. Football writer David Amoyal tried to explain why AC Milan may be willing to sanction a sale:

Donnarumma's agent, Mino Raiola, has said that the goalkeeper should leave the Serie A side and that there are clubs interested. He told RAI Sport (h/t Gladwell): "Gigio made a choice, of staying at Milan, and I respect it. However, if he were to ask me to leave, I would get straight to work because there are big offers for him. In fact, if it were up to me, Gigio would leave Milan."

PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has frequently come under scrutiny during his time at the French club. However, ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson said the club have bigger priorities than changing their goalkeeper:

The French side have shown they are not afraid to flex their financial muscles and spend big, having brought in players such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. However, their early elimination from the UEFA Champions League has shown that they cannot simply buy success and a new approach may be required.