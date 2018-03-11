NFL Free Agency 2018: Predictions for Top Players Based on Latest Rumors

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Notable names in the free-agent pool continue to line up their team visits before making their decisions.

The latest rumors on which teams are showing interest in the top talents give us a bit of clarity on where each player could land in the coming days.

Many connected Muhammad Wilkerson to the Green Bay Packers because of his familiarity with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. However, the much-maligned but talented defensive lineman left without a contract after visiting the team. Which AFC West clubs have a chance at signing him?

The Washington Redskins will allow a key contributor in the secondary hit free agency. Is he a solid alternative plan for teams that miss out on Trumaine Johnson? Where does he suit up in 2018?

The Indianapolis Colts may sever ties with a developing offensive asset. What's the market for a player with high potential but little to show for it?

Muhammad Wilkerson Visits Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders Interested

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Wilkerson isn't in a rush to sign a new deal, per CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora:

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, he visited with the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday. Her colleague Adam Schefter added that the Oakland Raiders are interested, which likely brings him further west for another meeting:

Expect nose tackle Bennie Logan to test free agency, which opens a spot along Kansas City's defensive line. However, the front office has been shedding contracts via release or trade throughout the offseason. Wilkerson's price tag may be more than they are comfortable with paying for a player who is set to leave his last destination on shaky terms.

Oakland recently re-signed defensive tackle Justin Ellis, who experienced his best season as a run defender in 2017. A Wilkerson-Ellis duo would solidify the interior on the front line.

The Raiders' contract offer may deter the 28-year-old. Edge-rusher Khalil Mack will likely sign a long-term deal exceeding $100 million at some point during the offseason. There's also interest in signing a veteran cornerback.

According to Draft Analyst writer Tony Pauline, Oakland will pursue Johnson, who played six seasons with the Rams: "I'm told Trumaine Johnson is the No. 1 target for the Oakland Raiders in free agency and that the team will make a pointed effort to sign the cornerback. Johnson is expected to have numerous suitors once free agency opens, and Oakland views Johnson as a great pairing with Gareon Conley."

La Canfora reported Wilkerson will visit the Redskins after meeting with the Chiefs:

In 2017, defensive coordinator Greg Manusky's unit finished last in run defense and needs an upgrade over Stacy McGee and Matt Ioannidis on the interior. Expect Washington to offer a decent short-term deal as Wilkerson rehabilitates the perception of his work ethic.

Prediction: Washington Redskins

Will the Washington Redskins Allow CB Bashaud Breeland Walk?

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

Washington will reportedly allow their No. 2 cornerback to test the market, per Anderson:

We see cornerback Josh Norman in the commercials and jawing with opponents, but Bashaud Breeland put together a solid season with 19 passes defensed in 2017. He also brought consistency to Washington's secondary, logging eight interceptions and 59 pass breakups in four years.

Clubs with cash and a better defensive personnel will likely have Johnson's attention during free agency. As a rebuilding team, the New York Jets may struggle to land a top player coming off a relatively successful season with a division leader.

General manager Mike Maccagnan could turn his attention to Breeland. He would slide into a starting role as an upgrade over Morris Claiborne, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Prediction: New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts Moving On from WR Donte Moncrief

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Despite the flashes of potential his incumbent showed through four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, general manager Chris Ballard may head in another direction for a No. 2 option at wide receiver.

According to Indianapolis Star reporter Stephen Holder, it's probable that wideout Donte Moncrief hits the open market: "Moncrief isn't likely to be re-signed by the Colts before impending free agents like him can begin negotiating with competing teams on Monday. In fact, all current indications point to Moncrief and the Colts parting ways for good after the free-agent market opens on Wednesday."

Injuries and inconsistencies plagued Moncrief during his tenure with the Colts. Similar to Paul Richardson, he's a No. 2-type pass-catcher with upside.

The Chiefs will lose a secondary pass-catcher in Albert Wilson, who's prepared to hit free agency. As a team that has been saving cash and staying under the radar with regard to potential signings, Moncrief could become a bargain-bin target for general manager Brett Veach.

Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs