West Ham Fans Invade Pitch, Confront Players During Loss vs. Burnley

West Ham United fans invaded the pitch as their side lost 3-0 to Burnley at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Disgruntled supporters confronted players, and Hammers captain Mark Noble attempted to restrain one fan, as protests against the club's owners led to ugly scenes, per the London Evening Standard.

At least three fans entered the pitch as West Ham fell behind to a goal from Ashley Barnes, followed by a brace from his strike partner Chris Wood.

Tyrone Marshall of the Lancashire Telegraph described some of the chaotic and aggressive scenes:

Marshall's thoughts were echoed by Sky Sports' Hush Kerai, who described how the invasions from the stands went from the dangerous to the ridiculous and back again:

Johnny Phillips of Sky Sports detailed how violent behaviour in the crowd led Burnley substitutes to protect some of the youngsters in the crowd:

Things got heated once Barnes had put Burnley in front on 66 minutes. Some fans made their way onto the pitch, with Noble bringing one interloper to the ground, before goalkeeper Joe Hart stepped in to act as peacemaker.

More irate supporters followed suit as Wood doubled the Clarets' lead. It was left to Hammers centre-back James Collins to lead them away, according to Sky Sports.

West Ham's defeat has seen the club drop to 16th and three points above the relegation zone. As the Evening Standard report detailed, angry supporters focused their ire towards co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold, with major changes at board level desired.

This prompted some nasty scenes and further darkened the mood around a club struggling both on and off the pitch.