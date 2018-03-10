PSG Transfer News: Dani Alves Urges Paulo Dybala to Join Amid Contract Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Dani Alves is reportedly lobbying Juventus star Paulo Dybala to leave Italy and move to Paris Saint-Germain, but La Joya is unlikely to follow his advice.

According to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), the Brazilian full-back continues to make himself unpopular with his former club after previously suggesting Dybala needs to leave in order to improve.

Alves is now said to be lobbying the former Palermo man to join him in Paris. Arjun Pradeep shared this image of the front page of the newspaper:

The report also said the 24-year-old is unlikely to make such a move, as PSG once again fell well short of the expectations in the UEFA Champions League. Their exit at the hands of Real Madrid marked the second straight year Les Parisiens didn't survive the round of 16.

The Sun's Alvise Cagnazzo previously reported La Joya is close to signing a new contract with the Bianconeri, which will not contain a release clause.

Dybala scored his first two goals since returning from injury in the past week, and they were two of the most important goals he has scored for the club in his career, per BT Sport:

The Argentina international remains a pivotal player for Juventus, even if he was unable to sustain the red-hot form he showed at the start of the season.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri has used La Joya in a variety of roles the last two years, and most of his minutes this season have come as an attacking midfielder. He's at his best when he gets to drift across the attacking third, using good movement to find the gaps in the defence.

Dybala has excellent athleticism and technical ability, as well as a very low center of gravity that allows him to hold off larger defenders.

His winning goals against Lazio Roma was a prime example:

His fit in Paris would be less clear than it is in Turin. Dybala is not a wide man or a traditional striker who works inside the box, leaving him without a defined position in PSG's current 4-3-3 setup.

Les Parisiens could alter their formation―especially if they decide on a different manager for next season―but with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani already in the fold, it's hard to see where the Argentinian would fit in.

Things could change of Cavani or Neymar leave, but there would be the added difficulty of convincing Juventus to sell. The Bianconeri and PSG haven't gotten along since the Old Lady poached Kingsley Coman, and transfers between the two clubs have been rare since.

Alves' previous comments on Dybala won't help, and neither will the comments he made in January, when he said he left Juventus to win the UEFA Champions league, per FIFA's official website (via Football Italia).

Add to that the financial fair play issues PSG will have to take into account after a summer in which they spent lavishly on Neymar and Mbappe, and a move for Dybala seems all but impossible at this point in time.