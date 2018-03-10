Crufts Dog Show Results 2018: Saturday Winners, Updated Schedule and TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Saturday saw more prizes handed out at the 2018 Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England, as the toy and utility groups were judged.

Akita Stecal's Love at First Sight claimed victory in the utility group, while the papillon Expana's Sea Dragon Conqueror was the toy winner.

Here's a look at Saturday's winners, the updated schedule and quick look at Saturday's action.

Toy Group Winners

First: Expana's Sea Dragon Conqueror (Papillon)

Reserve: Manticorns Enrico (Griffon Bruxellois)

Third: Sharex Burning Love for Dobrugh (English Toy Terrier)

Fourth: Pakov's Proud To Be Black (Pomeranian)

Utility Group Winners

First: Stecal's Love at First Sight (Akita)

Reserve: Usch Dawin Steal My Heart (Standard Poodle)

Third: Minarets Best Kept Secret (Miniature Poodle)

Fourth: Afterglow Aloysius (Toy Poodle)

Sunday Schedule

Gundog breeds and Best in Show

Crufts 2018 is being broadcast in the UK on Channel 4 and More4. A live stream is also available via Crufts' official YouTube channel.

Saturday Recap

Competition was fierce in the utility group with three poodles making the final four. However, the winner was the four-year-old Stecal's Love at First Sight, who impressed the judges the most. The competition's official Twitter account captured the moment of victory:

There was also victory for Expana's Sea Dragon Conqueror, who finished ahead of the Griffon Bruxellois Manticorns Enrico in the toy group, as shown by Crufts:

Both winners will now return for Sunday's big finale which pits all the group winners against each other in the Best of Show.

Sunday is the final day of Crufts 2018 and will see the gundog breeds judged before the big prize is handed out and the overall winner is announced.