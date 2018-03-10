Luis Robert Ruled Out 10 Weeks with Thumb Injury

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert will miss the start of the season because of a thumb injury he suffered during Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The White Sox announced Saturday that Robert was diagnosed with a moderate sprain in the ligament in his left thumb that will keep him out of game action for 10 weeks.

After defecting from Cuba, Robert signed with the White Sox in May 2017. He received an invitation to spring training this season, hitting a grand slam in the same game against the Reds.

Robert has just 28 contests of experience in the Dominican Summer League. The 20-year-old lived up to his potential in that brief showing last season, hitting .310/.491/.536 with nearly as many walks (22) as strikeouts (23) in 84 at-bats.

MLB.com ranked Robert as Chicago's No. 3 prospect this season. His injury timetable will have him back on the field in mid-May as he continues to work his way through the White Sox system.