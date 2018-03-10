Luis Robert Ruled Out 10 Weeks with Thumb Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 10, 2018

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 25: Luis Robert #92 of the Chicago White Sox bats against the Cincinnati Reds on February 25, 2018 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale Arizona. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert will miss the start of the season because of a thumb injury he suffered during Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds

The White Sox announced Saturday that Robert was diagnosed with a moderate sprain in the ligament in his left thumb that will keep him out of game action for 10 weeks. 

After defecting from Cuba, Robert signed with the White Sox in May 2017. He received an invitation to spring training this season, hitting a grand slam in the same game against the Reds. 

Robert has just 28 contests of experience in the Dominican Summer League. The 20-year-old lived up to his potential in that brief showing last season, hitting .310/.491/.536 with nearly as many walks (22) as strikeouts (23) in 84 at-bats. 

MLB.com ranked Robert as Chicago's No. 3 prospect this season. His injury timetable will have him back on the field in mid-May as he continues to work his way through the White Sox system. 

Related

    Scout Rips Ohtani's Bat

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Scout Rips Ohtani's Bat

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Spring Prospect Report Cards for Every Team

    Chicago White Sox logo
    Chicago White Sox

    Spring Prospect Report Cards for Every Team

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    44-Year-Old Ichiro Dreams of Playing Past 50

    MLB logo
    MLB

    44-Year-Old Ichiro Dreams of Playing Past 50

    Danny Knobler
    via Bleacher Report

    Rays 4-Man Rotation Is a Mad Scientist's Lab

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Rays 4-Man Rotation Is a Mad Scientist's Lab

    Jonathan Bernhardt
    via FanRag Sports