Muhammad Wilkerson Rumors: Raiders Interested in DE

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders could be in the market for free-agent defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Oakland's interest.

Josina Anderson of ESPN noted Wilkerson will visit with the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

A first-round pick by the New York Jets in 2011, Wilkerson was a defensive anchor over the past seven seasons. He tied for second on the team with 3.5 sacks last year.

The Raiders need to boost their pass-rush after finishing tied for 24th in the NFL with 31 sacks in 2017. They have already retained one of their key defensive free agents by agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Justin Ellis, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per Pro Football Focus, Wilkerson has posted grades of 75.2 or higher six times in seven seasons. He had 10.5 sacks in 2013 and 12 sacks in 2015. Khalil Mack was the only Raiders player with at least 10 sacks in each of the previous three seasons.