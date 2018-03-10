Muhammad Wilkerson Rumors: Raiders Interested in DE

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 10, 2018

New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson gestures after a play against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders could be in the market for free-agent defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Oakland's interest.

Josina Anderson of ESPN noted Wilkerson will visit with the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. 

A first-round pick by the New York Jets in 2011, Wilkerson was a defensive anchor over the past seven seasons. He tied for second on the team with 3.5 sacks last year.

The Raiders need to boost their pass-rush after finishing tied for 24th in the NFL with 31 sacks in 2017. They have already retained one of their key defensive free agents by agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Justin Ellis, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Per Pro Football Focus, Wilkerson has posted grades of 75.2 or higher six times in seven seasons. He had 10.5 sacks in 2013 and 12 sacks in 2015. Khalil Mack was the only Raiders player with at least 10 sacks in each of the previous three seasons. 

Related

    Free Agency's Biggest Bargains at Every Position

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Free Agency's Biggest Bargains at Every Position

    alex kay
    via Bleacher Report

    Can We Finally Trust Cleveland to Get It Right?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Can We Finally Trust Cleveland to Get It Right?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Teddy Bridgewater Free Agency's Biggest Steal?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is Teddy Bridgewater Free Agency's Biggest Steal?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Follow the Latest from NFL Free Agency Here 🔥

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Follow the Latest from NFL Free Agency Here 🔥

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report