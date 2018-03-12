Manchester United vs. Sevilla: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United welcome Sevilla to Old Trafford on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League, with both teams eyeing a place in the quarter-finals after a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Spain.

Jose Mourinho's side will be slight favourites as they have home advantage but will be vulnerable if the visitors grab an away goal having failed to score in Seville.

Here's a look at how you can watch the game, followed by a match preview.

Date: Tuesday, March 13

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), Fox Sports 1, ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Match Preview

Manchester United head into the game on the back of three impressive wins since the first leg. The Red Devils have beaten Chelsea, come back from 2-0 down to see off Crystal Palace 3-2 and edged fierce rivals Liverpool 2-1.

Confidence will be high ahead of the game, but United will need to be far more adventurous than they were in the first leg. Marcus Rashford scored both goals against Liverpool on Saturday, and striker Romelu Lukaku also put in a superb performance with his power and pace causing problems.

Football writer Graham Ruthven said the Belgium international is in top form:

Juan Mata also impressed against Liverpool, and his creativity and ability to score important goals may see him get the nod against Sevilla. Football writer Liam Canning backed the Spaniard to start:

Record signing Paul Pogba missed the win over Liverpool due to injury and is a doubt for the game. James Robson at the Manchester Evening News said Mourinho will want him back for the match:

The hosts will also have to defend well and have been boosted by the recent return from injury of key centre-back Eric Bailly. Miguel Delaney at The Independent highlighted how important he is:

Meanwhile, Sevilla go into the game on the back of defeat to Valencia that effectively ended their hopes of finishing in the top four. They are now 11 points behind fourth-placed Los Che and will need to win the Champions League if they are to play in the tournament next season.

Sevilla's weakness in the first leg was their finishing. Vincenzo Montella's side created plenty of chances but could not find a way past goalkeeper David De Gea.

The visitors have plenty of attacking options with Wissam Ben Yedder, Luis Muriel and Pablo Sarabia all on six goals for the season so far. Montella also has Sandro Ramirez, Nolito and Joaquin Correa available and will need to get his team selection just right.

United will look to dominate the game on home turf but must be careful of being caught out by Sevilla. United will have to win the game outright to qualify. Meanwhile, another goalless draw will send the game into extra time and potentially penalties.