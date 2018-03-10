EPL Results: Saturday's Week 30 Scores, Updated 2018 Premier League Table

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United strengthened their grip on second place in the Premier League after beating Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils now enjoy a five-point cushion over their bitter rivals.

Elsewhere, Saturday saw Leicester City pile the misery on bottom side West Bromwich Albion after winning 4-1 at the Hawthorns. The relegation battle also took a positive turn for Newcastle United, who put three goals past struggling Southampton.

Meanwhile, Burnley moved to within two points of sixth-placed Arsenal, who play Watford on Sunday, after having too much know-how and brawn during a 3-0 away win over West Ham United.

Chelsea ended the day by moving three points closer to the fourth and final qualification spot for next season's UEFA Champions League after a hard-fought 2-1 home win over struggling Crystal Palace.

Here are all the scores from Saturday's fixtures:

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

Everton 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Swansea City

Newcastle United 3-0 Southampton

West Bromwich Albion 1-4 Leicester City

West Ham United 0-3 Burnley

Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace

Here's what those results mean for the updated table:

1. Manchester City: 78

2. Manchester United: 65

3. Liverpool: 60

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 58

5. Chelsea: 56

6. Arsenal: 45

7. Burnley: 43

8. Leicester City: 40

9. Everton: 37

10. Watford: 36

11. Brighton & Hove Albion: 34

12. Bournemouth: 33

13. Newcastle United: 32

14. Swansea City: 31

15. Huddersfield Town: 31

16. West Ham United: 30

17. Southampton: 28

18. Crystal Palace: 27

19. Stoke City: 27

20. West Bromwich Albion: 20

Full standings are available, per BBC Sport.

Marcus Rashford was the hero for United, netting his first brace since he faced Arsenal in February 2016. The 20-year-old attacker formed a terrific partnership with Romelu Lukaku, with the towering centre-forward winning headers to help create both goals.

Rashford took his chances well, showcasing his pace and decisive shooting. Being decisive in front of goal defined United's performance, with Liverpool generally more effective and active going forward, but lacking a ruthless streak.

The visitors got a goal courtesy of Eric Bailly bundling into his own net. Ultimately though, Liverpool were unable to fashion enough clear-cut chances.

United's efficiency at both ends of the pitch in two matches against their great rivals this season is summed up by this statistic from Sky Sports Statto:

Chelsea weren't as efficient as United, but still proffered two goals against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. Willian struck after 25 minutes, albeit with the aid of a deflection, while a Martin Kelly own goal seven minutes later doomed the relegation-threatened Eagles.

The Blues played slick football in attacking areas, with striker Olivier Giroud producing some wonderful touches to link with Willian and Eden Hazard. Yet finishing consistently let Chelsea down and made the game more tense than it needed to be, with Patrick van Aanholt inspiring some nerves by getting one back in the final minute.

Still, the champions have cut the gap on fourth place to just two points, although Tottenham Hotspur can restore their five-point cushion by winning at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Palace remain in the bottom three, but will rue their luck after Jairo Riedewald had a goal disallowed for an innocuous-looking tussle with Gary Cahill in the box, four minutes before Van Aanholt scored.

Newcastle United earned three precious points in the battle against relegation, thanks to a superb performance from Chelsea loanee Kenedy. The Brazilian scored two first-half goals to help overwhelm Southampton.

Matt Ritchie added a third after the break, as the Magpies turned on the style.

West Brom's joy was short-lived after Salomon Rondon gave the Baggies the lead on eight minutes. Yet Leicester responded 13 minutes later thanks to Jamie Vardy, a striker who just loves scoring at the Hawthorns, per OptaJoe:

Riyad Mahrez had provided Vardy with his chance, and the Algerian winger finished coolly to put the Foxes in front for good on 62 minutes. Kelechi Iheanacho added a third and Vicente Iborra scored a fourth for a Leicester side comfortable enough to go through the gears during the second half.

West Brom now look doomed in the fight to beat the drop.

Huddersfield Town's fight for safety appeared to receive a boost when Swansea City's Jordan Ayew received a straight red card on 11 minutes. BBC Match of the Day put the sudden dismissal into context:

The Terriers had the man advantage but routinely found Lukasz Fabianski in a stubborn mood in the Swansea goal. Ex-Gunners stopper Fabianski made a string of fine saves, most notably a splendid effort to deny Steve Mounie just after the hour mark.

It was a different story for West Ham, who suffered the proverbial sucker punch from Burnley when Ashley Barnes put the visitors in front on 66 minutes. Barnes had been sent clear by strike partner Chris Wood, who doubled the Clarets' lead three minutes later.

Wood scored again late on, as numerous pitch invasions from some home fans marred the match, per the London Evening Standard.

Everton took an hour to break down a tough Brighton & Hove Albion defence, but former Arsenal man Theo Walcott's effort deflected in off Gaetan Bong in a cruel twist of fate for the Seagulls.

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Cenk Tosun doubled Everton's lead courtesy of a smart finish with 14 minutes remaining. Things got worse for a deflated Brighton side when winger Anthony Knockaert was shown a red card after sliding in on Everton left-back Leighton Baines.

It should have been three, but Wayne Rooney missed a late penalty for the Toffees.

Even so, Everton have been short of style and points recently, but they did enough to earn manager Sam Allardyce a much-needed reprieve.