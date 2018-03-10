EPL Table: 2018 Standings After Saturday's Week 30 Results and Top Scorers

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford scored twice for Manchester United as they tightened their grip on second place with a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Chelsea closed the gap on Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place after they saw off Crystal Palace. The Blues are now just two points behind Spurs, who face Bournemouth on Sunday while Palace drop into the bottom three.

At the bottom of the table, Newcastle United gave their hopes of survival a big boost with a 2-0 win over struggling Southampton. West Ham United remain mired in trouble after going down 3-0 at Burnley. The game was also marred by troubling scenes as home supporters came onto the pitch to protest against the board.

Here's a look at all Saturday's results, the updated table and top scorers and a recap of the best action.

Saturday's Results

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

Everton 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Swansea City

Newcastle United 3-0 Southampton

West Bromwich Albion 1-4 Leicester City

West Ham United 0-3 Burnley

Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 78 (63)

2. Manchester United 65 (35)

3. Liverpool 60 (34)

4. Tottenham Hotspur 58 (31)

5. Chelsea 56 (25)

6. Arsenal 45 (11)

7. Burnley 43 (1)

8. Leicester City 40 (2)

9. Everton 37 (-14)

10. Watford 36 (-8)

11. Brighton & Hove Albion 34 (-12)

12. Bournemouth 33 (-10)

13. Newcastle United 32 (-10)

14. Swansea City 31 (-17)

15. Huddersfield Town 31 (-25)

16. West Ham United 30 (-21)

17. Southampton 28 (-15)

18. Crystal Palace 27 (-20)

19. Stoke City 27 (-26)

20. West Bromwich Albion 20 (-24)

Premier League Top Scorers

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 24

Harry Kane, Tottenham: 24

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 21

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 15

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 14

Jamie Vardy, Leicester: 14

Saturday Recap

Rashford scored his first Premier League goals of 2018 after he was restored to the starting lineup against Liverpool. Romelu Lukaku set up the opener, flicking on goalkeeper David De Gea's kick and finding his team-mate out on the left. The 20-year-old then raced forward and beat Trent Alexander-Arnold with a neat cut-back before curling a fierce strike past goalkeeper Loris Karius.

His second goal arrived 10 minutes later, and again Lukaku was involved. This time the striker picked out Juan Mata, and although Virgil van Dijk blocked him, the ball fell to Rashford to power past Karius. Football correspondent Melissa Reddy explained how United's strategy caused problems for Liverpool:

The hosts might have had a third before half-time as Alexis Sanchez set up Mata with a cross from the left, but the Spaniard could only volley an acrobatic effort just wide of goal.

Liverpool pressed in the second half but struggled to create clear chances. They got one back when Eric Bailly sent Sadio Mane's cross past his own goalkeeper, but the Reds could not find an equaliser despite a frantic finish that saw six minutes of stoppage time added.

Miguel Delaney at the Independent said the Red Devils deserved the win:

The victory leaves United in pole position to finish as runners-up behind Manchester City, while Liverpool could drop down into fourth if Tottenham Hotspur win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Newcastle are now five points clear of the relegation zone after a crucial win over Southampton that keeps the Saints in big trouble. They remain just one point above the bottom three and have now gone four Premier League games without a win.

January arrival Kenedy gave the hosts the perfect start as he controlled a pass from Jonjo Shelvey on his chest then turned and fired home with less than two minutes on the clock.

The Brazilian grabbed his second on the half-hour mark as he put the finishing touch to a quick counter-attack. Opta showed how long it had been since St James' Park has seen one of their players score a brace:

Newcastle made the points safe in the second half when Matt Ritchie fired a low shot past Alex McCarthy after a pass from Shelvey. Nick Harris of Sporting Intelligence noted the difference between the two teams:

The results leaves Southampton in real need of a win, and their next Premier League fixture is against fellow strugglers West Ham United. The Hammers are just two points above the Saints after a 3-0 home defeat to Burnley, but chaotic scenes at the London Stadium overshadowed the game.

West Ham went behind midway through the second half when Ashley Barnes fired Burnley ahead, and his goal saw frustrations boil over among the home support. Fans invaded the pitch, and West Ham midfielder Mark Noble tackled one of them. He explained his actions after the game, as shown by Indy Football:

BBC Sport's Greg O'Keeffe described the events:

Play eventually resumed with Chris Wood scoring twice to make it a comfortable win for Burnley and a third consecutive defeat for the Hammers. The result will only heighten West Ham's relegation fears, while the crowd unrest will only heighten the sense of crisis engulfing the club.