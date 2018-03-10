Lionel Messi, Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Announce Birth of Son Ciro

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 10, 2018

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Girona at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Things keep getting better for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi with the birth of his third child on Saturday.  

Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo announced the birth of their son, Ciro, with a message and picture on Instagram:

Ciro is the third son for Messi and Roccuzzo. Thiago was born in 2012 and Mateo in 2015. The couple have been together since 2008 and were married last June. 

Messi was scheduled to play for Barcelona on Saturday in La Liga against Malaga, but he left the team to be with his wife for the birth of Ciro.

