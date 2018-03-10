Lionel Messi, Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Announce Birth of Son Ciro

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Things keep getting better for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi with the birth of his third child on Saturday.

Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo announced the birth of their son, Ciro, with a message and picture on Instagram:

Ciro is the third son for Messi and Roccuzzo. Thiago was born in 2012 and Mateo in 2015. The couple have been together since 2008 and were married last June.

Messi was scheduled to play for Barcelona on Saturday in La Liga against Malaga, but he left the team to be with his wife for the birth of Ciro.