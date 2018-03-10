Richard Sherman Rumors: CB Meeting with 49ers After Seahawks Release

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Richard Sherman could be staying in the NFC West.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers will meet with Sherman on Saturday, and they "will try to get a contract done" if both sides are pleased with what they hear.

Schefter noted the 49ers want to see how Sherman is progressing from the Achilles injury that kept him out for the final seven games last season.

Sherman told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Friday that he will start running on a treadmill next week.

The Seattle Seahawks released Sherman on Friday as part of their roster overhaul. He was going to count $11 million against their salary cap in 2018, per Sports Illustrated's Dan Gartland.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Sherman has spent his seven-year NFL career with the Seahawks. His 32 interceptions since 2011 lead the NFL.

The 49ers are on the rise after winning their final five games when Jimmy Garoppolo took over at quarterback.

San Francisco's secondary was a weakness in 2017, finishing 20th or worse in opponent completion percentage (63.2), passing yards allowed (3,764), passing touchdowns allowed (27) and yards allowed per attempt (7.2).