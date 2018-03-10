San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-29) will look to move ahead of the San Antonio Spurs (37-28) in the Western standings on Saturday night when they host them as small home favorites. The teams have split two meetings so far this season, with each winning by three points on their home court.

NBA point spread: The Thunder opened as 5.5-point favorites; the total is at 211.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer:114.0-108.9, Thunder (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Spurs can cover the spread

Despite losing the last meeting at Oklahoma City on December 3, San Antonio has covered the spread in the last three games between the teams, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Spurs were listed as 8.5-point road underdogs in that 90-87 loss to the Thunder and also 1.5-point home underdogs in a 104-101 victory on November 17. While they are coming off a 110-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, they did cover the spread as 11-point road underdogs, with LaMarcus Aldridge scoring a team-high 30 points and grabbing a game-high 17 rebounds.

Why the Thunder can cover the spread

Oklahoma City routed the Phoenix Suns 115-87 on Thursday thanks in part to the addition of Corey Brewer, who joined the starting lineup for the first time after coming over from the Los Angeles Lakers. Brewer totaled 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting in 28 minutes, as all five starters scored in double figures for the Thunder, who covered easily as 11-point home favorites.

Oklahoma City head coach Billy Donovan has been searching for a lineup that works well together, and he may have finally found it here.

Smart betting pick

Thursday's loss for San Antonio was demoralizing considering Golden State's Stephen Curry left in the first quarter with an ankle injury. The team held a nine-point lead heading into the fourth and was outscored 32-20. Covering the spread was not enough for the Spurs in that matchup, and they could suffer a hangover in this spot visiting the Thunder.

Oklahoma City still has a shot to finish as high as the No. 3 seed in the West, with a better chance to accomplish that goal than San Antonio. Look for the Thunder to be motivated and cover for the first time in four meetings with an easy win.

NBA betting trends

The total has gone over in eight of San Antonio's last 11 games.

San Antonio is 4-1 ATS in its last five games on the road.

Oklahoma City is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games.

