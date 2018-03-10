Shohei Ohtani: Adjustments Need to Be Made After Start Against Tijuana Toros

Masterpress/Getty Images

After a rough outing in Friday's "B" game against the Tijuana Toros in which he gave up six runs, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani admitted he needs to make adjustments on the mound with the regular season approaching.

"Adjustments need to be made with the ball and the mound and everything," he said through his interpreter, via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. "That may be some of the reasons I'm getting hit."

The Angels originally planned for Ohtani to throw 60 pitches over four innings, but he passed that mark with 64 pitches in just three innings. The rookie phenom gave up five hits, hit two batters, issued one walk and struck out six.

"I felt like I made a lot of good pitches and quite a few bad ones," Ohtani said about his results. "The good thing I got out of this outing was pitching with runners on base, out of the stretch."

Fletcher also noted that Ohtani's fastball was sitting between 92-95 mph.

In September 2016, Ohtani threw the fastest pitch in Nippon Professional Baseball history at 101.6 mph. MLB.com's Mike Petriello noted his average fastball velocity from a sample of over 250 pitches last year was 97.5 mph.

In six innings over three games this spring, Ohtani has allowed 10 runs. He's also learning to hit against MLB pitching in an effort to be a true two-way player for the Angels.

Even though the results this spring haven't been great for Ohtani, he has more than two weeks to figure things out before the Angels open the season on March 29 against the Oakland Athletics.