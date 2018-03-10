NFL Free Agency 2018: Rumors and Predictions for Key Offseason Targets

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Eat your heart out, men's college hoops. No one is packing more madness into March 2018 than the NFL and its hyperactive offseason.

Jarvis Landry is a Cleveland Brown, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. So is Tyrod Taylor, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rosters they are a-changin' at rapid rates, and this might only be the beginning. Organizations can't negotiate with free agents until Monday, let alone sign them (Wednesday), and the draft doesn't get underway until April 26.

Let's dive head first into the latest rumors, then, and attach some predictions to key offseason targets.

Dolphins Discuss Cutting Ndamukong Suh

The Miami Dolphins are coming off their second 6-10 campaign in three seasons. They finished among the bottom five in total points scored (281, 28th) and total points surrendered (393, 29th).

As the Landry trade displayed, Miami is married to few players on its roster. It's possible Ndamukong Suh—the Dolphins' top-paid defender and second-highest-compensated player overall—might not be in that group.

"At this point, the Dolphins are trying to determine whether a Suh restructuring (if Suh is willing) or a release is the better option," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported. "The least appealing option is keeping his cap hit at $26.1 million for next season."

ESPN's Dianna Russini said she's heard a similar sentiment coming out of South Florida:

Suh isn't always the easiest player to evaluate.

A lot of his value happens away from the stat sheet, whether he's occupying multiple blockers or speeding up opposing quarterbacks by applying interior pressure. The problem is that his numbers rarely reflect his salary. He has only accounted for 15.5 sacks over three seasons with the Dolphins—or just 4.5 more than he produced as a Detroit Lions rookie in 2010.

It makes sense for Miami to want to reduce his cap hit. It's also logical to think the franchise wants to keep him around on a new deal since it might hope a healthy Ryan Tannehill can engineer a quick turnaround.

Prediction: Suh stays on new deal.



Lions Open to Dealing Eric Ebron



Four years ago, the Detroit Lions deemed Eric Ebron worthy of the 10th overall pick in the 2014 draft.

But team officials reportedly aren't sure whether he's still worth having around. Russini reported Detroit brass recently met with Ebron to discuss his future and made clear he isn't guaranteed to stay in Motor City:

Ebron has never erupted the way the Lions had hoped.

He wasn't a top-10 tight end last season in receptions (53, 12th), yards (574, 11th) or touchdowns (four, tied for 13th). And he has yet to pace Detroit in any of those categories.

Still, if Ebron hits the trade market, he would have his share of suitors. He's an outstanding athlete at his position, and he's capable of making difficult receptions and extending plays after the catch.

A change of scenery might do him some good, especially if it would lead to more involvement in the passing game.

Prediction: Ebron gets traded to New Orleans Saints.

Raiders Eyeing Doug Martin

Only seven teams averaged fewer rushing yards per game in 2017 than the Oakland Raiders.

Therefore, it makes sense for Jon Gruden and Co. to keep tabs on all available backs.

They have reportedly done more than that with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout Doug Martin, according to Rapoport:

Martin, who was released by Tampa Bay in February, has seen his statistics trend in the wrong direction.

He hasn't reached 500 rushing yards in either of the past two seasons, averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per attempt over that stretch. He was also hit with a four-game suspension for a violation of the league's drug policy.

While some might see all of the above and deem Martin a sinking ship, maybe Oakland sees bargain potential on a buy-low candidate. After all, the six-year veteran has twice been a Pro Bowler and a 1,400-plus-yard runner.

The Raiders already have three running backs in the fold—Marshawn Lynch, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington. It's unclear where Martin would fit in that puzzle or what the reported interest in him could mean for the incumbents.

But Martin could be a compelling candidate for a backup role, particularly if his market fails to offer significant playing time and salary.

Prediction: Martin signs with Oakland.

Statistics used courtesy of Pro Football Reference and NFL.com.