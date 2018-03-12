Champions League 2018: Round-of-16 Live Stream, TV Info, Schedule, Predictions

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

The quarter-final lineup of the UEFA Champions League will be completed this week, as the remaining last-16 ties come to a conclusion.

While Bayern Munich are all but through after their 5-0 win over Besiktas in the first leg, the remaining three clashes are on a knife edge.

Chelsea head to Barcelona after a 1-1 draw in the first leg, while Manchester United welcome Sevilla following their 0-0 stalemate in Spain. The other contest sees Shakhtar Donetsk visit AS Roma with a 2-1 lead secured.

Read on for the week's fixtures in full, the viewing information for the matches and a preview of how a couple of standout games are likely to go.

Tuesday, March 13

AS Roma (1) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (2)

Manchester United (0) vs. Sevilla (0)

Wednesday, March 14

Besiktas (0) vs. Bayern Munich (5)

Barcelona (1) vs. Chelsea (1)

Manchester United vs. Sevilla

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

There was little to choose between these two sides in an even first leg, although if it wasn't for David De Gea between the sticks for Manchester United, then Sevilla would have had a lead to take to Old Trafford.

The Spain international sprung into action in the first half to somehow keep out Luis Muriel's bullet header. As noted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, even the Sevilla man recognised just how brilliant a stop it was:

While United would have been content with a 0-0 draw ahead of the game, the scoreline gives Sevilla a great chance, too.

Vincenzo Montella's side do have weaknesses in defence, but they're a side that create a lot of chances. And if they were to take one early in the game, then tension would set in around Old Trafford.

Still, United manager Jose Mourinho is experienced in dealing with these types of ties and will emphasise the need for calm to his team. After all, as noted by Kieran Canning, Sevilla aren't renowned as away-day specialists:

It's easy to see the Red Devils surrendering possession, inviting Sevilla on to them and then taking their chances when they do arise. It's unlikely to be an entertaining spectacle, but with the tie level at the halfway point, it's hard to back against United on home soil.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 (1-0) Sevilla

Barcelona vs. Chelsea

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea would have lamented a missed opportunity three weeks ago when Barcelona came to town.

The Blues earned a deserved lead through the irrepressible Willian and were in control of the contest before an error allowed Lionel Messi to grab the crucial away goal. With that, the Blaugrana had a strong grip on the tie.

Barcelona weren't at their best at Stamford Bridge, but so often this season Messi has hauled them through tough moments. As we can see, courtesy of Sporf, the forward seems to relish going up against English teams, too:

Not only do Barca boast firepower in abundance through Messi and Luis Suarez, they've become a much tougher team under manager Ernesto Valverde.

Defensively, they have tightened up, with just 13 goals conceded in La Liga this season. In goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, they have one of the world's best, while Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique have been formidable at the heart of defence.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea need to find a way of breaching that watertight back four if they are going to get through to the quarter-finals. They have the players to do it: Willian showed his potency in the first leg, and Eden Hazard will be keen to show what he can do at one of European football's most iconic venues.

Even so, based on the control they are exerting in games, the structure of the defence and the presence of Messi to alter the course of any game, Barcelona have enough to see off the threat of the Premier League champions.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 (3-1) Chelsea