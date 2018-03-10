Arsenal Transfer News: Malcom Discusses 'Dream' Move Amid Exit Rumours

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Bordeaux forward Malcom has admitted it is his dream to wear the shirt of either Arsenal, Tottenham Hotpsur or Bayern Munich in the future.

The Brazilian international was linked with a move in the January transfer window, although he eventually ended up remaining with the Ligue 1 side. However, he's said the prospect of supporters mocking up images of him in different jerseys has him excited about a potential transfer.

"On Instagram, people put me in Arsenal, Tottenham or Bayern shirts," he said to Sud-Ouest (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness). "Even if it's my dream, it makes me laugh. I play for Bordeaux. At the moment, that’s all I think about."

As noted by Coast, previously Malcom has said it his intention to play for a "very big club" in the future.

Romain Perrocheau/Getty Images

The two north London giants were both linked with a move for the youngster midseason, per BBC Sport. It was reported last month by Tom Hopkinson of the Sunday People (h/t the Daily Mirror) that Bayern Munich had moved to the head of the pack in pursuit of the winger.

As relayed by Goal UK, Bordeaux boss Gus Poyet has admitted that it's likely the 21-year-old will move on soon:

Since his switch to Bordeaux in 2016 it's been clear Malcom has tons of ability. However, the 2017-18 season has been a breakthrough one for him.

Given an advanced role on the right flank, the Brazilian has been unstoppable at times. He locates space on the pitch brilliantly, whether that be by hugging the touchline or dipping infield.

Malcom has a burst of acceleration, quick feet and is technically outstanding. His ability to strike the ball from distance has resulted in a number of spectacular goals. Scouted Football summed up what kind of impact he can have:

What's set Malcom apart from a lot of young players in European football this season has been his ability to make contributions to the cause, as he's chipped in with eight goals and six assists so far this term.

Per WhoScored.com, he's also getting better at bringing his team-mates into the game in dangerous positions:

It makes interest from the outfits mentioned inevitable and it appears likely there'll be a scrap for his signature this summer.

Arsenal improved their forward line in January with the captures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, although following the sales of players like Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the team does lack some penetration in the wide positions.

The issue the Gunners have is that at this juncture both Spurs and Bayern are in a better position to offer Malcom UEFA Champions League football next season. The German giants are consistently challenging for Europe's top prize, too, as well as being a dominant force domestically.