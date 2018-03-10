NFL Mock Draft 2018: Latest 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects in Class

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns made big waves on Friday as they agreed deals to trade for Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer was sent to the Packers as part of the Randall deal.

They weren't the only team at the top of the 2018 NFL draft order making trades, as the New York Giants also picked up Los Angeles Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round pick for a 2018 fourth-rounder and sixth-rounder on Wednesday.

It will be interesting to see what these two teams do at the top of the first round, as it will obviously have a seismic effect on the rest of the order. Until then, here's a look at a new mock as well as how picks and movement at the top of the draft could affect the Buffalo Bills.

2018 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cleveland Browns: Penn State RB Saquon Barkley

2. New York Giants: USC QB Sam Darnold

3. Indianapolis Colts: North Carolina EDGE Bradley Chubb

4. Cleveland Browns: Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield



5. Buffalo Bills (trade with Denver Broncos): UCLA QB Josh Rosen

6. New York Jets: Wyoming QB Josh Allen

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

8. Chicago Bears: Notre Dame OG Quenton Nelson

9. San Francisco 49ers: Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds

10. Oakland Raiders: Georgia LB Roquan Smith



11. Miami Dolphins: Florida State S Derwin James

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Texas OT Connor Williams

13. Washington Redskins: Washington DT Vita Vea

14. Green Bay Packers: Ohio State CB Denzel Ward

15. Arizona Cardinals: Iowa CB Josh Jackson

16. Baltimore Ravens: Alabama WR Calvin Ridley



17. Los Angeles Chargers: Alabama DT Da'Ron Payne

18. Seattle Seahawks: Notre Dame OT Mike McGlinchey

19. Dallas Cowboys: SMU WR Courtland Sutton



20. Detroit Lions: UTSA EDGE Marcus Davenport

21. Denver Broncos (trade with Buffalo Bills): Ohio State OG Billy Price

22. Denver Broncos (trade with Buffalo Bills): UCLA OT Kolton Miller

23. Los Angeles Rams: Boston College EDGE Harold Landry

24. Carolina Panthers: Alabama S Ronnie Harrison

25. Tennessee Titans: Michigan DT Maurice Hurst

26. Atlanta Falcons: Florida DT Taven Bryan

27. New Orleans Saints: Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk



28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alabama LB Rashaan Evans

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Penn State TE Mike Gesicki

30. Minnesota Vikings: Georgia OG Isaiah Wynn

31. New England Patriots: UCF CB Mike Hughes

32. Philadelphia Eagles: LSU RB Derrius Guice

Will Buffalo Bills Move Into Top 5?

Now that 2017 starter Tyrod Taylor is in Cleveland, the Buffalo Bills need to find a new starting quarterback. Backup Nathan Peterman is on the roster, but given his performance in limited action last year (notably five interceptions in one half versus the Los Angeles Chargers), it's hard seeing him calling signals in Week 1.

The Bills could look for a free agent, such as former Cincinnati Bengal A.J. McCarron, but Buffalo should take advantage of the opportunity presented in this year's draft and select a quarterback early.

Buffalo has the No. 21 and No. 22 overall picks as well as No. 53, No. 56 and No. 65 selections (the latter acquired in the Taylor deal). If they so choose, they can mortgage the farm and vault into the top six for a signal-caller.

The issue the Bills have is that every team in the top six sans the Colts could conceivably pick a quarterback.

The Browns would be wise to take one even with the Taylor signing: With five intriguing potential first-round picks at the position this year (the four listed above plus Louisville signal-caller Lamar Jackson), Cleveland should look to secure a long-term option at the position.

Of course, the 28-year-old Taylor could be that guy, and he fared well as the Bills starter thanks in part to his playmaking ability and low turnover rate.

However, Cleveland could look for another in case Taylor does not work out or if he decides to go elsewhere in free agency (his contract runs through the 2018 season).

Ultimately, the Browns are in prime position at the top of this year's draft with two picks in the top four, and if they have a chance to lock down the quarterback position for the next 15-20 years they should do it, especially given the volatility Cleveland has experienced at the position for two decades.

The guess here is that Cleveland picks clear No. 1 prospect Saquon Barkley first and then takes a quarterback fourth.

With Barkley off the board, the Giants could take their top quarterback choice at No. 2 unless (a) they don't think any signal-caller is worth that pick or (b) they are offered a king's ransom to trade down.

Look for Big Blue to go quarterback unless Barkley is sitting there at No. 2, in which case the Giants would have a big decision on their hands.

The Colts and edge-rusher Bradley Chubb seem like an obvious match given Indianapolis' pass-rushing woes last year (second-last in sacks). If Cleveland goes quarterback at No. 4 as predicted before, the Broncos could be open for business at No. 5.

Denver has been heavily linked to some free-agent quarterbacks: As Mike Klis of 9 News Denver noted, former Washington Redskin Kirk Cousins is their top choice, with former Minnesota Viking Case Keenum one of a few other options.

If the Broncos land Cousins or Keenum, they could look to trade down and acquire some picks to shore up a few positions of need (e.g. offensive line).

The Bills could be the perfect trading partner for Denver, and they could move up and still take one of the top quarterbacks remaining.

In the mock scenario outlined above, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is available at No. 5. As noted by Todd McShay of ESPN on the Rich Eisen Show and others, Rosen is largely considered the most polished, NFL-ready and mechanically sound quarterback prospect in this year's draft, and the Bills are going to need someone like that to potentially come in and start on day one.

Although this draft could play out in a multitude of ways, especially given that free agency hasn't begun yet and teams are trading players at a lightning-fast rate, look for the Bills to potentially move into the top five or six to take their quarterback of the future.