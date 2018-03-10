Nick Newell, MMA Fighter with 1 Hand, Puts UFC on Notice After Quick Win at LFA

Legacy Fighting Alliance at the Arena Theatre in Houston was set for the return of Nick Newell.

Newell, who is missing part of his left arm just below the elbow, has amassed a 13-1 professional record. His only loss came at the hands of UFC's No. 6-ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje, and his win total went up to 14 following a dominant performance against Sonny Luque on Friday.

After a short feeling-out process, Newell was able to take Luque down. He quickly moved to the back and looked for the rear-naked choke. At just 2:10 of the first round, Luque tapped.

Newell wasted no time after the tap to make his career intentions known. He looked into the camera and said, "UFC, I'm coming baby!"

During the post-fight interview, Newell continued to make his case.

"I'm one of the best fighters in the world, and I belong in the UFC. That's it, that's final," said Newell. "I've gave you 14 reasons why I belong in the UFC. I'm one of the best fighters in the world and I've proved it 14 times."

The resume Newell has built is getting tougher to deny. His record is better than many who get the call and he is a great story to boot. Was this finish enough to force the UFC's hand in signing him to a deal? Only time will tell.