Fan Ejected After Having Words with Kevin Durant at Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

A fan sitting courtside at Moda Center was ejected from Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers for shouting something at Kevin Durant.

The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo? Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan? 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do? Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004 Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds Right Arrow Icon

It's unclear what the fan said to Durant that got him ejected. The Warriors star did give the man a peace sign as he was being escorted out of the arena by security.

Durant has engaged with fans in opposing arenas in the past. He taunted a Denver Nuggets fan last year following a Warriors' loss.

While their fans are trying to cause problems for opposing players, the Blazers are making noise in the Western Conference. They entered Friday's game as the No. 3 seed with a 39-26 record, though they still trail the Warriors by 12 games.