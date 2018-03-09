Fan Ejected After Having Words with Kevin Durant at Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 10, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, March 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

A fan sitting courtside at Moda Center was ejected from Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers for shouting something at Kevin Durant.

Right Arrow Icon

It's unclear what the fan said to Durant that got him ejected. The Warriors star did give the man a peace sign as he was being escorted out of the arena by security. 

Durant has engaged with fans in opposing arenas in the past. He taunted a Denver Nuggets fan last year following a Warriors' loss. 

While their fans are trying to cause problems for opposing players, the Blazers are making noise in the Western Conference. They entered Friday's game as the No. 3 seed with a 39-26 record, though they still trail the Warriors by 12 games. 

