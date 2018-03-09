Nuggets Beat Lakers 125-116 Despite Lonzo Ball's Near Triple-Double

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2018

DENVER, CO - MARCH 9: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against the Denver Nuggets on March 9, 2018 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' march toward .500 was halted momentarily Friday night as the Denver Nuggets topped the Purple and Gold, 125-116, at Pepsi Center. 

The Lakers dropped to 29-36 with the loss—which was just their second since the All-Star break—but they showed encouraging fight on a night when scoring reigned supreme. 

All five starters on both sides finished in double figures, including Lonzo Ball, who finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals.  

Right Arrow Icon

However, the UCLA product didn't stay hot from deep despite entering the night a 50 percent shooter from three since returning from a sprained MCL. 

Ball finished the evening a solid 7-of-16 from the field but missed seven of his eight long-range attempts, including a potential game-tying look with 1:05 remaining in the fourth quarter. 

The encouraging signs—and there were plenty—largely came inside the arc as he forced turnovers and put pressure on the Nuggets' defense in transition all night long. 

Lonzo also broke out a step-back jumper from the top of the key in the third quarter that foreshadowed how he could eventually become an off-the-bounce threat as a jump shooter: 

Ball will look to show off even more of his offensive repertoire Sunday when the Lakers host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center as they eye their 30th win of the season. 

