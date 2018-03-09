Book Publisher Says OJ Simpson Admitted to Killing Ex-Wife Nicole, Ron Goldman

Pool/Getty Images

Judith Regan, the originally scheduled publisher of If I Did It, told Fox that a lawyer for O.J. Simpson called her and said he wanted to write his book as a confessional but posited the title as a hypothetical to shield his children from the truth about the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

"I received a phone call from an attorney who said that O.J. was ready to confess," Regan told Fox in an outtake from an upcoming television special scheduled to air March 11, according to TMZ. "Actually I thought it was some kind of a scam and didn't believe him, but I took his number and said I'd call him back.

"The next day I called him back and he said he was willing to do it. The only condition that he had was that he didn't want to call the book, 'I Did It.' He wanted to put an 'if' in front of it so that he would have deniability with his children. He couldn't face his children and he couldn't tell them that he had done it. And that was the way it was portrayed to me. That was his only condition."



Simpson was famously acquitted in the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole, and Goldman, in October 1995. However, he was later found responsible for their deaths and ordered to pay the victims' families $33.5 million as part of a civil suit.

He then linked up with Regan to publish If I Did It and taped an interview with her that was originally scheduled to air in 2006 before it was nixed by the network. The book's release was also canceled before the Goldman family sued to obtain the rights to the work and published it in 2007 under the extended title, If I Did It: Confessions of a Killer.

Twelve years later, the interview is scheduled to air as part of a two-hour special on Fox titled O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? that will be hosted by Soledad O'Brien.

According to Deadline, "Simpson, in his own words, offers a detailed—and disturbing—description of what might have happened on that fateful night of June 12, 1994."