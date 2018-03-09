JuJu Smith-Schuster Tweets He's at Staples Center to Recruit LeBron James

JuJu Smith-Schuster Tweets He's at Staples Center to Recruit LeBron JamesMarch 10, 2018
JuJu Smith-Schuster's recruitment of LeBron James to the Pittsburgh Steelers started on social media, but he has decided to take things up a notch to try to seal the deal.
On Tuesday, the Steelers wideout took to Twitter to start the #LeBronToPittsburgh movement:
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
Announcing my official campaign to recruit @KingJames to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2018 season. LeBron has done everything in the NBA. He can be the best athlete EVER if he makes the move to the NFL and wins a Super Bowl with Steeler Nation... #LeBronToPittsburgh https://t.co/5VLcjIPpSO
You better believe he was intent on trying to make it happen:
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
Enough Said... @KingJames let’s make it happen ✊🏾🤟🏾 https://t.co/4DZb5HQUVs
And yes, Smith-Schuster had his eyes on James' social media accounts:
With the Cleveland Cavaliers in L.A. for back-to-back games against the Clippers and Lakers, the former USC Trojan made a trip to the Staples Center on Friday to try to get the former St. Vincent-St. Mary High School player to return to football:
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
I AM HERE AT THE STAPLES CENTER PERSONALLY RECRUITING LEBRON JAMES TO PLAY FOR THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS https://t.co/ZdKMLIuTs2
His pitch, per Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver, is simple:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster with the full-court recruiting press for LeBron James, courtside at Clippers/Cavaliers: “I want that man to come to the team.” https://t.co/0XaTRxMsGK
The ball is now in LeBron's court.
