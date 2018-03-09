JuJu Smith-Schuster Tweets He's at Staples Center to Recruit LeBron James

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

JuJu Smith-Schuster's recruitment of LeBron James to the Pittsburgh Steelers started on social media, but he has decided to take things up a notch to try to seal the deal. 

On Tuesday, the Steelers wideout took to Twitter to start the #LeBronToPittsburgh movement:

You better believe he was intent on trying to make it happen:

And yes, Smith-Schuster had his eyes on James' social media accounts:

With the Cleveland Cavaliers in L.A. for back-to-back games against the Clippers and Lakers, the former USC Trojan made a trip to the Staples Center on Friday to try to get the former St. Vincent-St. Mary High School player to return to football:

His pitch, per Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver, is simple:

The ball is now in LeBron's court.

