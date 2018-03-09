Report: Sean McDonough Won't Return to MNF; Joe Tessitore to Do Play-by-Play

Mike Windle/Getty Images

Sean McDonough will reportedly no longer be the voice of Monday Night Football.

According to Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch, McDonough and ESPN mutually agreed that he would return to college football broadcasts after two seasons on the call.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand confirmed the news and reported ESPN's Joe Tessitore will take over as the program's new play-by-play announcer.

As far as Tessitore's partner is concerned, Marchand previously pegged NFL analysts Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss and Charles Woodson as possible candidates to be Monday Night Football's new color commentator after Jon Gruden left for the Oakland Raiders.

ESPN's Louis Riddick has also made it clear he wants a shot in the booth.

"This is something that has been a goal of mine and ESPN is very well aware that I am very interested in it," he told Deitsch on the SI Media Podcast. "It is the pinnacle of broadcasting as far as I am concerned, the most iconic position in broadcasting. To be involved with Monday Night Football either as a play-by-play person or analyst is something I am hoping I can achieve."



ESPN also pursued Peyton Manning, but the two-time Super Bowl champion has reportedly opted against joining the Worldwide Leader, according to Marchand.