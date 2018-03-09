Report: DeShone Kizer to Packers as Part of Damarious Randall Trade with Browns

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

As one quarterback comes in for the Cleveland Browns, another leaves town.

On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Browns are sending second-year quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for cornerback Damarious Randall. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the teams are also swapping fourth- and fifth-round draft picks.

It's the latest move in what has been a busy afternoon for Cleveland. Schefter reported earlier in the day the Browns were acquiring both receiver Jarvis Landry from the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the Buffalo Bills.

Cleveland selected Kizer in the second round of the 2017 draft.

The Notre Dame product had a rough rookie season, as he found himself in and out of the lineup in what would be just the second 0-16 season in NFL history. He played in 15 games, completing just 53.6 percent of his passes for 2,894 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Not only was accuracy an issue, but turnovers also added to the Browns' problems. Kizer had an NFL-high 22 interceptions as well as nine fumbles (six lost) in his first season. It didn't help that he was constantly under pressure, being sacked 38 times.

He also didn't have his top wideout, Josh Gordon, until December.

As long as Aaron Rodgers is healthy, Kizer won't see the field in Green Bay. While no longer getting an opportunity to start may bum him out, the change of scenery should help his development as a professional quarterback.

Kizer was thrown into the fire with the Browns and had to try to learn through experience—without the help of a veteran quarterback. Learning from one of the greatest passers to ever play should pay dividends for the 22-year-old.

This deal should be a positive for everyone involved. Kizer gets a fresh start, the Packers add depth and the Browns are overhauling the position.