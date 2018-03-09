Damarious Randall Reportedly Traded to Browns from Packers in Frenzy of Deals

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns continued their roster makeover by reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Green Bay Packers for cornerback Damarious Randall.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first broke news of the trade.

Schefter added the Packers will receive quarterback DeShone Kizer in exchange for Randall and the teams traded picks in the fourth and fifth rounds of this year's NFL draft.

The addition of Randall comes after Schefter previously reported the Browns were acquiring quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Jarvis Landry in separate deals.

Cleveland's defense allowed the highest completion percentage (68.6) and quarterback rating (102.2) last season. Their seven interceptions were the second-fewest in the NFL, only ahead of the Oakland Raiders (five).

A first-round draft pick by the Packers in 2015, Randall appeared in 39 games over the past three seasons. The 25-year-old led Green Bay's defense with nine passes defensed and set a career high with four interceptions in 2017.

Last year's Browns joined the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in NFL history to finish a season 0-16. In addition to their reported offseason trades, they own the first and fourth overall picks in April's draft to add more impact talent to their roster and end their 17-game losing streak dating back to 2016.