Report: Tyrod Taylor Traded from Bills to Browns on Heels of Jarvis Landry Swap

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have their new quarterback.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns agreed to acquire quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the Buffalo Bills on Friday in exchange for a third-round pick (No. 65 overall) in April's draft.

The Bills now own two picks in each of the first three rounds. They're currently slated to select at Nos. 21 and 22 in the first round, Nos. 53 and 56 in the second round and will now bookend the third round with the first and last selections at No. 65 and No. 96, respectively.

The Browns, meanwhile, remain flush with early-round choices, including the first and fourth picks in Round 1 and two of the first three picks (No. 33 and No. 35) in Round 2. They will also close out Round 2 at No. 64 overall.

And at this point, all indications are that the Browns will still pursue a young franchise quarterback with one of their top selections.

According to ESPN.com's Dan Graziano, Cleveland's plan is to use Taylor as a "bridge" to the signal-caller the front office selects at No. 1.

As things stand, Taylor is due a $10 million base salary and $6 million roster bonus next season. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2019 barring an extension.

The move comes amid a flurry of other high-profile additions. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns struck a separate deal with the Miami Dolphins to acquire wide receiver Jarvis Landry for a pair of picks that will fall between Rounds 3 and 7.

Schefter also reported the Browns moved to fortify their secondary by acquiring cornerback Damarious Randall from the Green Bay Packers.

On the flip side, the Bills are now without a starting quarterback—although they likely won't be for long considering they've stockpiled five picks inside the top 65 and can easily formulate a robust package to trade up and select a young gunslinger.