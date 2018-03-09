Browns Reportedly Trade for Jarvis Landry, Tyrod Taylor, More; Twitter Reacts

Browns Reportedly Trade for Jarvis Landry, Tyrod Taylor, More; Twitter ReactsMarch 9, 2018
The Cleveland Browns are making massive changes to their roster for 2018.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Miami Dolphins will receive two draft picks in exchange for sending Jarvis Landry to Cleveland when deals are able to be completed at the start of the new league year on March 14.
Schefter also reported the Browns were acquiring cornerback Damarious Randall from the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the Buffalo Bills.
With the Browns already having one of the NFL's most talented wide receivers in Josh Gordon, the addition of Landry sparked intense reaction across social media.
Per ESPN Stats & Info, Landry did something in 2017 that no receiver in Browns history has ever done:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Jarvis Landry led the NFL with 112 receptions last season. The Browns have never had a player record a 100-catch season. https://t.co/ndL12ksNbZ
Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu, whose future with the team is up in the air, proposed an interesting idea if the Browns want to try something new at quarterback:
Tyrann Mathieu @Mathieu_Era
I could be the browns QB with Flash & Juice playing receiver! Just throw it up.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio had a more practical response that also praised the Browns for making the move:
ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk
Jarvis Landry is a perfect AFC North receiver. He's this decade's Hines Ward.
The MMQB's Albert Breer pointed out what things could look like on the outside of the hash marks for the Browns next season:
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
The idea of Jarvis Landry running underneath Josh Gordon is pretty intriguing, if the Browns can keep Gordon on the field. And Landry should benefit from working with new Cleveland OC Todd Haley.
Josiah Johnson, creator of Comedy Central's Legends of Chamberlain Heights, used a GIF to imitate Landry's potential response at hearing the news he was dealt to the Browns:
Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54
“You traded to the Cleveland Brow—“ Jarvis Landry: https://t.co/RUrFbwuwbr
The Not SportsCenter Twitter account took a similar GIF approach, though it also used Landry's contract to make a joke:
NOTSportsCenter @NOTSportsCenter
Jarvis Landry: “I’ll play literally anywhere, I just want a long term deal.” Dolphins: “Okay, then how about the Browns? We just traded you there.” Landry: https://t.co/w5x8BiDfAI
Noted Ohio sports fan Chris McNeil used Landry's limited run-after-catch skills to offer this humorous take on the Browns' new wideout:
McNeil @Reflog_18
I like Jarvis Landry- If you need 5 yards, Jarvis Landry will get you 7 yards. If you need 10 yards, Jarvis Landry will get you 7 yards.
Sports Nation Ohio did provide a look at what Cleveland's 2018 offense could look like after free agency and the draft:
Sports Nation Ohio @SN_Ohio
Browns’ potential offense to start the season? 👀 QB: Tyrod Taylor RB: Saquon Barkley WR: Jarvis Landry WR: Josh Gordon WR: Corey Coleman TE: David Njoku Good O-Line
Dan Katz of Barstool Sports came up with a nickname for the Browns trio of stars if they add Josh Allen in the NFL draft:
Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat
Josh Allen throwing it to Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon. The Triple J’s 😍😍😍😍😍
B/R's Ryan McCrystal noted the addition of Taylor shouldn't result in mock drafts sending Saquon Barkley to Cleveland with the No. 1 overall pick:
Ryan McCrystal @Ryan_McCrystal
Don’t embarrass yourself by saying 28-year-old Tyrod Taylor and his one-year contract locks the Browns into Saquon Barkley at No. 1
ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi went so far as to speculate about what the Browns could do to address the quarterback position in the draft:
Tony Grossi @TonyGrossi
I have a strange feeling the Tyrod Taylor trade could be a precursor to drafting Baker Mayfield. Bartender, gimme a double.
The Ringer's Rodger Sherman could only express joy for Taylor going to a situation with a team that appears to want him for at least one season:
Rodger Sherman @rodger_sherman
Tyrod Taylor got traded from a team that made the playoffs last year to a team that went 0-16 and somehow I'm happy for him?
B/R's Tyler Dunne had some fun with the Browns moves and a certain NBA superstar who can become a free agent this summer:
Tyler Dunne @TyDunne
Jarvis Landry... Tyrod Taylor... Damarious Randall. The Browns are obviously trying to make a run at LeBron James next off-season.
ESPN's Mike Clay likes what the Browns stable of cornerbacks looks like after the addition of Randall:
Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL
Browns already had a pretty decent CB trio, so this leaves them with Jason McCourty on one side, Briean Boddy-Calhoun in the slot and Jamar Taylor/Damarious Randall competing for the other side.
Landry will serve as a safety net for the Browns because of Gordon's history of off-field incidents. He also stands to benefit—assuming Gordon is able to play a full season in 2018—because opposing defenses won't be able to focus on him like they did for the past four seasons in Miami.
Coming off an 0-16 performance in 2017, the Browns needed to take big swings if they wanted to get back to respectability soon. They still need to figure out their long-term quarterback situation, but the team is shaping up to be formidable in 2018 when these deals becomes official.
