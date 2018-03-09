Indian Wells Tennis 2018: Early Scores and Results from Friday

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

No. 11 seed Johanna Konta suffered a shock loss to 18-year-old Marketa Vondrousova in the second round of the 2018 Indian Wells Masters in California on Friday.

The Czech teenager won 7-6 (5), 6-4 in 145 minutes to oust the Briton. World No. 22 Elise Mertens was also beaten, losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Wang Qiang, while Kristina Mladenovic downed Australian Samantha Stosur.



In the men's draw, Gael Monfils eased past Matthew Ebden in straight sets in his first-round match, and Marcos Baghdatis beat Yoshihito Nishioka.

Friday's Early Results

Men's Singles

Ernesto Escobedo bt. Frances Tiafoe: 7-5, 6-3

Marcos Baghdatis bt. Yoshihito Nishioka: 7-5, 3-6, 7-5

Joao Sousa bt. Mikhail Youzhny: 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Gael Monfils bt. Matthew Ebden: 6-3, 6-3

Women's Singles

Wang Qiang bt. (22) Elise Mertens: 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

(14) Kristina Mladenovic bt. Samantha Stosur: 7-5, 7-5

Marketa Vondrousova bt. (11) Johanna Konta: 7-6 (5), 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka bt. (19) Svetlana Kuznetsova: 6-4, 6-3

Naomi Osaka bt. (31) Agnieszka Radwanska: 6-3, 6-2

(9) Petra Kvitova bt. Yulia Putintseva: 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-4

Recap

Konta had her chances to win. She had four set points in the opener against the world No. 54 but failed to take any of them.

And the 26-year-old squandered a 4-2 advantage in the second to then lose in straight sets.

As BBC Sport's Russell Fuller noted, Konta's serve was erratic.



She was also not clinical enough when she earned break points, taking only three of 12.

Another notable casualty from the women's draw was former finalist Agnieszka Radwanska.

The No. 31 seed was beaten 6-3, 6-2 in just over 90 minutes by Naomi Osaka, the Japanese player who ousted Maria Sharapova in the first round.

Meanwhile, ninth seed Petra Kvitova managed to come back from a set down to beat Yulia Putintseva in a three-set epic, per the WTA:

The longest of the early men's matches at Indian Wells Tennis Garden was Joao Sousa's defeat of Mikhail Youzhny.

In just under two hours and 40 minutes, the Portuguese player came back from a set down to prevail 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).