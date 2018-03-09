Indian Wells Tennis 2018: Friday Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

The 2018 BNP Paribas Open rolled on Friday with a full slate of first- and second-round matches heading into the weekend.

Following Serena Williams' return to action Thursday, there wasn't a storyline capable of topping that on Friday. Top-ranked Simona Halep, who lost in the third round at Indian Wells last year, made her first appearance against Kristyna Pliskova.

With a full slate of matches from California, here are the updated scores, results and upcoming schedule.

Friday's Scores

Men's Singles

Gael Monfils def. Matthew Ebden (6-3, 6-3)



Ernesto Escobedo def. Frances Tiafoe (7-5, 6-3)

Marcos Baghdatis def. Yoshihito Nishioka (7-5, 3-6, 7-5)

Marton Fucsovics def. Viktor Troicki (7-6 [7-3], 6-1)

Pierre-Hugues Herbert def. Gilles Simon (6-7 [10-8], 7-6 [7-5], 6-3)

Alex de Minaur def. Jan-Lennard Struff (3-6, 7-6 [7-3], 7-6 [7-5])

Joao Sousa def. Mikhail Youzhny (4-6, 6-4, 7-6 [7-4])

Dudi Sela def. Peter Gojowczyk (6-4, 6-4)

Yuki Bhambri def. Nicolas Mahut (7-5, 6-3)

Taro Daniel def. Cameron Norrie (6-3, 1-6, 6-1)

Women's Singles

Simona Halep (1) def. Kristyna Pliskova (6-4, 6-4)

Petra Kvitova (9) def. Yulia Putintseva (6-7 [7-4], 7-6 [7-3], 6-4)

CoCo Vandeweghe (17) def. Kaia Kanepi (6-0, 7-6 [7-6])

Jelena Ostapenko (6) def. Belinda Bencic (6-4, 3-6, 6-1)

Karolina Pliskova (5) def. Irina-Camelia Begu (7-6 [7-4], 6-1)

Marketa Vondrousova def. Johanna Konta (11) (7-6 [7-5], 6-4)

Shuai Zhang (32) def. Sofia Kenin (6-2, 6-3)

Caroline Dolehide def. Dominika Cibulkova (30) (5-7, 6-3, 6-4)

Aryna Sabalenka def. Svetlana Kuznetsova (19) (6-4, 6-3)

Naomi Osaka def. Agnieszka Radwanska (31) (6-3, 6-2)

Kristina Mladenovic (14) def. Samantha Stosur (7-5, 7-5)

Maria Sakkari def. Ashleigh Barty (16) (6-4, 6-2)

Qiang Wang def. Elise Mertens (22) (4-6, 6-3, 6-3)

Petra Martic def. Barbora Strycova (25) (7-5, 6-4)

Notable Matches

Marketa Vondrousova def. Johanna Konta (7-6 [7-5], 6-4)

A frustrating season for Johanna Konta, ranked No. 11 in the current WTA standings, continued after she was upset in the second round by unranked Marketa Vondrousova.

After winning two singles titles and a trip to the Wimbledon semifinals last year, Konta is just 6-6 in 12 WTA matches this season. She has only advanced past the second round twice in six tournaments.

Vondrousova didn't play a great match to pull off the upset. The 18-year-old from the Czech Republic committed nine double faults in her first win over a ranked opponent since last August.

Simona Halep def. Kristyna Pliskova (6-4, 6-4)

There wasn't as much drama for top-ranked Simona Halep in her first match of the tournament. The Australian Open runner-up knocked off Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets.

Halep took an unusual path to victory. She didn't have a single ace in the match, compared to eight for Pliskova, and she didn't save any of her four break-point opportunities.

The 26-year-old Halep did finish 28-of-52 on serve points and went 35-of-64 on return points to reach the third round.

The only blemish on Halep's resume this season was against Caroline Wozniacki in the Australian Open final. She did have to withdraw from the Qatar Open semifinals last month due to an injured right foot.

While still early in the season, Halep has already won as many championships this year as she did in 2018. The only thing missing in her career is a grand-slam title, though she still has two months before the French Open to keep building momentum.