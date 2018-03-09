Jaylen Brown in Concussion Protocol After Hard Fall on Head vs. Timberwolves

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 08: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics is checked on by team officials and teammate Al Horford #42 after a hard fall during the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 8, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown has entered the NBA's concussion protocol after falling hard on his head following a fast-break dunk Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.  

Brown laid on the court and was examined by trainers for several minutes after hitting the hardwood at Target Center, but he eventually sat up and walked to the locker room under his own power. 

"I probably had one of the better looks [at the fall]," Celtics center Al Horford said, per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell. "I was right there. It was just tough to see. I was just happy that he was able to get up and walk on his own power. That's probably one of the worst falls I've seen."

According to league rules, Brown will not be allowed to return until he shows no signs of concussion-related symptoms, has been evaluated by a physician and has successfully completed the NBA return-to-participation exertion protocol. 

Once those criteria are met, the physician will need to discuss the decision with the director of the NBA's concussion program. 

Brown's absence should open up additional minutes for Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier on the wing as the Celtics continue to make a push for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston is second in the East, two games behind Toronto. The Celts host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

