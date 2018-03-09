Report: Baker Mayfield to Have Private Workout, Draft Meeting with Dolphins

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins will reportedly take a long look at quarterback Baker Mayfield during the 2018 predraft process.

According to The MMQB's Robert Klemko, the Dolphins are one of several teams that plan to meet with Mayfield and put him through a private workout after his pro day in Norman, Oklahoma, on March 14.

Mayfield also met with members of Miami's coaching staff at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and said "he clicked really well with Dolphins head coach Adam Gase," per Klemko.

The Dolphins are slated to select 11th overall in the first round of April's draft and, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, have been "taking steps to get to know him very well so they can make an educated decision if he’s surprisingly on the board when they pick."

On the surface, quarterback may not seem like the most pressing need in South Florida since Ryan Tannehill has a four-year, $77 million deal. But with the 29-year-old coming off ACL surgery and none of his 2019 or 2020 base salaries guaranteed, the Dolphins have emerged as candidates to select a signal-caller come Round 1.

In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Miami selecting former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen at No. 11, with Mayfield slotted to the Arizona Cardinals at 15th overall.