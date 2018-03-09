Mike Evans, Buccaneers Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $82.5M Blockbuster Contract

B51/Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and wide receiver Mike Evans have reportedly reached an agreement on a five-year, $82.5 million contract extension.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news Friday and noted the new deal includes $55 million in guaranteed money.

Evans is now linked to the Bucs through the 2023 season. The team previously exercised his fifth-year option for 2018, but he would've become a free agent next offseason.

The 24-year-old Texas A&M product is coming off a 2017 campaign where he tallied 71 receptions for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns across 15 appearances. Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's 14th-best wideout.

He's topped 1,000 receiving yards in every season since the Buccaneers selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. His best statistical year to date came in 2016 when he racked up 96 catches for 1,321 yards and 12 scores to earn his first Pro Bowl nod.

Evans responded to the new contract with an Instagram post:

"I'm excited to announce I will be spending the next several seasons in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers with one goal in mind: winning a Super Bowl with my teammates. I want to thank the Bucs, from the owners to the front office, for believing in me and allowing me to take care of my family. I want to also thank my agents Deryk Gilmore and Darren Jones for all of their hard work. I'm going to continue to strive for greatness on the field as well as in my community."

He'll continue to start opposite DeSean Jackson in one of the league's most explosive passing games. The Jameis Winston-led aerial attack ranked fourth in yards per game (272.9) in 2017.